El perro más raro y antiguo del mundo acaba de ser redescubierto en la naturaleza [ENG]

El perro más raro y antiguo del mundo acaba de ser redescubierto en la naturaleza [ENG]  

Tras decadas temiendo que el perro salvaje de las montañas de nueva guinea hubiera sido extinguido en su hábitat nativo, investigadores han confirmado la existencia de una saludable población, oculta en una de las regiones más remotas e inhospitas de la Tierra. De acuerdo a análisis de ADN, son los cánidos más primitivos en existencia.

Sure #1 Sure
Es como un dingo
Gaiden #2 Gaiden *
Copio de la wiki: El perro cantor de Nueva Guinea (Canis lupus hallstromi) es un cánido nativo de Nueva Guinea, que según los análisis genéticos es pariente cercano del dingo australiano. Ha permanecido aislado de los otros cánidos durante 5000 a 10 000 años.

Es único en su habilidad para aullar de forma similar al lobo, pero al contrario que éste, es capaz de modular el tono, de forma que parece cantar cuando aúlla, por lo que le viene el nombre. Presenta doble pelaje que varía en color…   » ver todo el comentario
#4 qwerty22
#2 No me extraña que casi se extinguiese, es insoportable.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uu8ekkPtII
Gaiden #5 Gaiden
#2 #4 Me he equivocado al enlazar ese artículo de la wiki. El perro cantor de nueva guinea no es exactamente la especie del meneo, sino la variante "doméstica" del mismo.
Copio del meneo: The team was also able to observe and document dogs in the area first-hand, and DNA analysis of faecal samples have confirmed their relationship to Australian dingos and New Guinea singing dogs - the captive-bred variants of the New Guinea highland wild dog.

Due to the lack of evidence of the…   » ver todo el comentario
InterestingCatWhale #14 InterestingCatWhale
#4 Si fuera su vecino...  media
rustufary #7 rustufary
#1 me recuerda también al Shiba-Inu, pero más grande.
InterestingCatWhale #13 InterestingCatWhale
#7 No, te recuerda al DOGE. Que estamos en internet joder.

Repite conmigo: Much Doge, very wow.
Zamurdo #3 Zamurdo
No es verde.
#6 cdya
Pues a mi me parece un chucho.
elsuperhipster #8 elsuperhipster
La página es puro clickbait
Ludensmuscaova #9 Ludensmuscaova
Creía que el más antiguo linaje era el del basenji (que por cierto tambièn tiene una peculiaridad vocal: no ladra)
youtu.be/U5G7_MTJdwg
Zeratul #10 Zeratul
Umm... ¿el perro más antiguo conocido no era el Basenji?

es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basenji

No me queda claro si son nombres de la misma raza o son razas diferentes... El Basenji se supone que no desciende del lobo, sino de un antepasado común, desconozco donde queda el dingo en ese arbol evolutivo...
Ludensmuscaova #11 Ludensmuscaova
#10 no son la misma raza. El basenji es del congo y éste es de nueva guinea (todo un océano índico por medio)
Gaiden #12 Gaiden *
Más datos, historia y fotos sobre la expedición que realizó el redescubrimiento: www.nghwdf.org/hwds
"The Highland Wild Dog (HWD) is the rarest and most ancient canid currently living. It is our best example of a proto-canid and is truly a living fossil. It is the apex predator of New Guinea and the most important canid in existence. The HWD is the missing link species between the first early canids and the modern domestic dog."

Parece un canguro corriendo así: i.imgur.com/q3gbUtv.jpg
