El perro más raro y antiguo del mundo acaba de ser redescubierto en la naturaleza [ENG]  

Tras decadas temiendo que el perro salvaje de las montañas de nueva guinea hubiera sido extinguido en su hábitat nativo, investigadores han confirmado la existencia de una saludable población, oculta en una de las regiones más remotas e inhospitas de la Tierra. De acuerdo a análisis de ADN, son los cánidos más primitivos en existencia. etiquetas: perro , nueva guinea , extinto , montañas
Es único en su habilidad para aullar de forma similar al lobo, pero al contrario que éste, es capaz de modular el tono, de forma que parece cantar cuando aúlla, por lo que le viene el nombre. Presenta doble pelaje que varía en color…
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uu8ekkPtII
Copio del meneo: The team was also able to observe and document dogs in the area first-hand, and DNA analysis of faecal samples have confirmed their relationship to Australian dingos and New Guinea singing dogs - the captive-bred variants of the New Guinea highland wild dog.
Due to the lack of evidence of the…
No me queda claro si son nombres de la misma raza o son razas diferentes... El Basenji se supone que no desciende del lobo, sino de un antepasado común, desconozco donde queda el dingo en ese arbol evolutivo...
"The Highland Wild Dog (HWD) is the rarest and most ancient canid currently living. It is our best example of a proto-canid and is truly a living fossil. It is the apex predator of New Guinea and the most important canid in existence. The HWD is the missing link species between the first early canids and the modern domestic dog."
Parece un canguro corriendo así: i.imgur.com/q3gbUtv.jpg