El sociólogo y filósofo polaco Zygmunt Bauman falleció este lunes a los 91 años en Leeds, donde residía desde hacía años, de acuerdo a lo informado por el diario Gazeta Wyborzca. Bauman, mundialmente conocido por sus libros sobre la modernidad, fue uno de los intelectuales clave del siglo XX y se mantuvo activo hasta sus últimos días. La obra extensa de Bauman comprende 57 libros y más de 100 ensayos, entre los que se cuentan Trabajo, consumismo y nuevos pobres; La postmodernidad y sus descontentos; La globalización: Consecuencias humanas... etiquetas: fallecimiento, zygmunt, bauman, modernidad, filosofo
"In the KBW, Bauman had risen to the rank of major when he was suddenly dishonorably discharged in 1953, after his father approached the Israeli embassy in Warsaw with a view to emigrating to Israel. As Bauman did not share his father's Zionist tendencies and was indeed strongly anti-Zionist, his dismissal caused a severe, though temporary estrangement from his father. During the period of unemployment that followed, he completed his M.A. and in 1954 became a lecturer at the University of Warsaw, where he remained until 1968."
