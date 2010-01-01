EDICIóN GENERAL
El mundo pierde a uno de sus más agudos pensadores: murió el filósofo Zygmunt Bauman

El sociólogo y filósofo polaco Zygmunt Bauman falleció este lunes a los 91 años en Leeds, donde residía desde hacía años, de acuerdo a lo informado por el diario Gazeta Wyborzca. Bauman, mundialmente conocido por sus libros sobre la modernidad, fue uno de los intelectuales clave del siglo XX y se mantuvo activo hasta sus últimos días. La obra extensa de Bauman comprende 57 libros y más de 100 ensayos, entre los que se cuentan Trabajo, consumismo y nuevos pobres; La postmodernidad y sus descontentos; La globalización: Consecuencias humanas...

#1   No hay problema, aqui tenemos a soraya, rajoy y compañia para sustituirle.... :troll:
camvalf
#3   #1 Inda, Marhuenda, Losantos... sobran candidatos !
Alias_Piejodido
#6   #1 Curioso, Bauman fue comunista antes de emigrar, y fue purgado por los simplemente porque su padre pidió visado para mudarse a Israel ;)

"In the KBW, Bauman had risen to the rank of major when he was suddenly dishonorably discharged in 1953, after his father approached the Israeli embassy in Warsaw with a view to emigrating to Israel. As Bauman did not share his father's Zionist tendencies and was indeed strongly anti-Zionist, his dismissal caused a severe, though temporary estrangement from his father. During the period of unemployment that followed, he completed his M.A. and in 1954 became a lecturer at the University of Warsaw, where he remained until 1968."

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zygmunt_Bauman
cubaman
#2   Leer de corrido el título, leerlo mal y pensar en superhéroes de comic, leerlo bien y sentirte cateto porque no te suena de nada el tipo, que será un fiera en su campo pero tu eres muy ignorante y esperar pacientemente a la pléyade de sabios de menéame que conocían sus obras antes de que fuesen mainstream.
SkaWorld
#5   #2 Su obra, que comenzó en la década de 1950, se ocupa, entre otras cosas, de cuestiones como las clases sociales, el socialismo, el holocausto, la hermenéutica, la modernidad y la posmodernidad, el consumismo, la globalización y la nueva pobreza. Desarrolló el concepto de la «modernidad líquida», y acuñó el término correspondiente. Junto con el también sociólogo Alain Touraine, Bauman recibió el Premio Príncipe de Asturias de Comunicación y Humanidades 2010.

es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zygmunt_Bauman
Lord_Cromwell
#4   na na na na na na na na bauman!!  media
Javier_Vivanco
#7   Zygmunt Bauman comenta el tema "Redes sociales"

www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHBASp0uqOA
 JASC

