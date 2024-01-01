edición general
Se jubila Nicko McBrain

Carta de despedida de Nico McBrain a sus fans: "After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle. Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward. I will, however, remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects, my long time managers, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have in mind for me. I’ll also be working on a variet... "

Barney_77
72 añazos tiene. Ya me gustaría a mi estar a los 72 como este tío y poder decidir retirarme porque me apetece y no porque este hasta la polla de mi trabajo desde los 30.
Zupzup
#0 te aviso la entradilla debería ir en castellano y la traducción completa, con Deep o traductor, debería ir en coments.
Si alguno te casca negativo ya sabes motivo. Hay mucho tiquismiquis por aquí xD
pedrobotero
Solo espero que no llamen a Txus di Fellatio para sustituirlo
ingenierodepalillos
#3 Pues en esta ocasión, no saber usar doble bombo juega a su favor.

