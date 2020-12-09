La firma de ciberseguridad FireEye informa de una brecha de seguridad y robo de herramientas de hackeo [Eng]

FireEye, una de las empresas de ciberseguridad más grandes de Estados Unidos, desveló que ha sido hackeada, posiblemente por un gobierno, lo que provocó el robo de un arsenal de herramientas de piratería interna reservadas para probar de forma privada las ciberdefensas de sus propios clientes. [+ info: www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2020/12/fireeye-shares-deta
]
twitter.com/Bing_Chris/status/1336422997826154501/photo/1
Based on my 25 years in cyber security and responding to incidents, I’ve concluded we are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities. This attack is different from the tens of thousands of incidents we have responded to throughout the years. The attackers tailored their world-class capabilities specifically to target and attack FireEye. They are highly trained in operational security and executed with discipline and focus. They operated clandestinely, using methods that counter security tools and forensic examination. They used a novel combination of techniques not witnessed by us or our partners in the past