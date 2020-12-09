EDICIóN GENERAL
La firma de ciberseguridad FireEye informa de una brecha de seguridad y robo de herramientas de hackeo [Eng]

FireEye, una de las empresas de ciberseguridad más grandes de Estados Unidos, desveló que ha sido hackeada, posiblemente por un gobierno, lo que provocó el robo de un arsenal de herramientas de piratería interna reservadas para probar de forma privada las ciberdefensas de sus propios clientes. [+ info: www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2020/12/fireeye-shares-deta ]

Empresa que fue incubada por la CIA (In-Q-Tel)
#2 Vaya, ya decía yo que los del FBI habían sido muy rápidos comenzando su investigación :roll:

twitter.com/Bing_Chris/status/1336422997826154501/photo/1
Comentarios del CEO de FireEye, Kevin Mandia:

Based on my 25 years in cyber security and responding to incidents, I’ve concluded we are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities. This attack is different from the tens of thousands of incidents we have responded to throughout the years. The attackers tailored their world-class capabilities specifically to target and attack FireEye. They are highly trained in operational security and executed with discipline and focus. They operated clandestinely, using methods that counter security tools and forensic examination. They used a novel combination of techniques not witnessed by us or our partners in the past

:tinfoil:
#1 #1 Traducción: un adolescente aburrido se ha metido hasta la cocina porque se han dejado alguna puerta abierta, pero no lo van a reconocer.
Tiene cojones la cosa....
Ya hay artículos donde se cita a Rusia (con casi completa certeza) y se hace hincapié en: Mandia believes the motive for the attack was espionage, particularly information around FireEye’s work with government agencies.
