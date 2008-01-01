Crimen ficticio y real en Islandia: lo que hay detrás del 'boom' de series policiacas

En Islandia, donde viven unas 356 000 personas, en 2018 solo hubo tres homicidios, lo que se traduce en una tasa de 0,9 cada 100 000 (cifras de Naciones Unidas). Un año antes, se cometieron cuatro y en 2008, ninguno. La media anual de 2000 a 2015 fue 1,6. A muchos críticos de series les llama la atención que países con tasas de homicidios bajas, como Noruega (0,5), Dinamarca (1), Suecia (1,1) y Finlandia (1,6), sean las factorías de historias donde los crímenes no solo abundan sino que pueden ser bastante escabrosos.
In 2018, 95 violent offences that resulted in death were committed in Finland. The number of homicides increased by 28% from the previous year, but remained well below the average of the 1990s and the early 2000s. However, the almost continuous decline in the number of homicides over the last twenty years has ended.
Es es un 2,6 por cada 100.000