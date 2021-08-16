edición general
China "respeta la voluntad del pueblo afgano" y mantiene su embajada en Kabul

La portavoz de Exteriores ha dicho que China «respeta la voluntad y las decisiones del pueblo afgano». El ministro de Exteriores chino se reunió a finales de julio con una delegación talibán encabezada por Abdul Ghani Baradar que aseguró que «los talibán nunca permitirían que ninguna fuerza utilizase afganistán para cometer actos en contra de China». El Gobierno chino aclara que su Embajada sigue operando a pesar de que los talibán se hiciesen con el control de Kabul,en una ofensiva ante la que Pekín se pone de perfil y apela a la no injerencia

10 comentarios
Esperanza_mm
La voluntad "del porcentaje del pueblo que porta armas" el resto que se joda, le faltó añadir.
jejo
#1 La voluntad de los que controlan ahora los recursos que a China le interesan.
Portalin
#1 Pues como en China.
Verdaderofalso
Mientras no le toquen los cojones a China, China no va a mover un dedo…
Farton_Valenciano
"respeta la voluntad y las decisiones del pueblo afgano"

Menudo cinismo... ¬¬
pkreuzt
Troleo fino, fino xD
Vilkarmer #7 Vilkarmer *
Relacionada.
Las cositas de China sacando la billetera en la zona.
chanakyaforum.com/china-pakistan-and-their-secret-wars-in-afghanistan/

China’s interest in Afghanistan is primarily related to the security of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The Chinese government can circumvent Afghanistan while creating the infrastructure, however, it would not be easy enough for the Chinese government. Afghanistan sits at the confluence of two major thoroughfares. These important routes go…   » ver todo el comentario
misterPCR
Supongo que para los chinos, lo de los talibanes han sido unas elecciones democráticas ganadas como Mao manda
Antropomorfo
Si Kandahar hiciera frontera con Sichuan, sería la risión.
NanakiXIII
China haciendo de China, Europa de Europa y EEUU de EEUU. Nada nuevo bajo el sol del desierto.
