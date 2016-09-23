53 meneos
Bashar al-Assad pone en evidencia a la NBC por los "cascos blancos" de Al-Nusra

En una entrevista realizada por el medio NBC al presidente Sirio Bashar al-Assad, en un momento de la entrevista le pregunta por el famoso niño de la ambulancia... Relacionada: www.meneame.net/story/compara-cobertura-mediatica-aleppo-mosul-haras-i
etiquetas: siria, libia, iraq, white helmets, cascos blancos, alqaeda, otan
#3   #1 Por lo visto la foto no era real o no era como lo vendían en los medios occidentales verdad?
Stranger
#2   Tremendo ZAS al "agente de BART"
landaburu
#4   que cosas, la prensa occidental mintiendo?
UuU
#5   #4 es una fiesta, total basta con decir Assad y Putin son malos, propaganda rusa/iraqui/venezolana (meta aqui cualquier cosa no alineada con USA para finiquitar el comentario del subnormal medio de internet)
UuU
#6   #5 non stop
www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=35&v=EEg1J5rrqR8  media
UuU
#7   #6 uy
 UuU
#10   #4 The REAL Syria Civil Defence Exposes Fake 'White Helmets' as Terrorist-Linked Imposters
In fact during my recent trip to Syria, I was once again struck by the response from the majority of Syrians when asked if they knew who the White Helmets were. The majority had never heard of them, others who follow western media noted that they are a “NATO construct being used to infiltrate Syria as a major player in the terrorist support network.”
21stcenturywire.com/2016/09/23/exclusive-the-real-syria-civil-defence-
Vanessa Beeley
thewallwillfall.org/
 porcorosso
#8   particularmente, me parece vergonzoso que un @admin use su karma para ejercer de palmero de un lado (siempre vota para hundir los crimenes de USA and company y ocultarlos), indiferentemente de que sea moralmente asqueroso, creo que a los admin se les deberian mantenerse objetivos. Luego eso si, hablais de acosos etc etc sin ningun pudor

ah, si, claro, hablo de jorso,

ah, si, claro, hablo de jorso,
UuU
#9   #8 Menéame, el sitio donde el troll mayor es admin...
ralph
#11   Borderaaa pórtate bien
ectolin
#12   Falta "zasca" en el titular.
Yosémgol

menéame