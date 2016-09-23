En una entrevista realizada por el medio NBC al presidente Sirio Bashar al-Assad, en un momento de la entrevista le pregunta por el famoso niño de la ambulancia... Relacionada
: www.meneame.net/story/compara-cobertura-mediatica-aleppo-mosul-haras-i etiquetas: siria, libia, iraq, white helmets, cascos blancos, alqaeda, otan
usuarios
: 44 anónimos: 9 negativos
: 7
www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=35&v=EEg1J5rrqR8
In fact during my recent trip to Syria, I was once again struck by the response from the majority of Syrians when asked if they knew who the White Helmets were. The majority had never heard of them, others who follow western media noted that they are a “NATO construct being used to infiltrate Syria as a major player in the terrorist support network.”
21stcenturywire.com/2016/09/23/exclusive-the-real-syria-civil-defence-
Vanessa Beeley
thewallwillfall.org/
ah, si, claro, hablo de jorso,