Arruino la vida de los desarrolladores con mis revisiones de código y lo siento (Eng)

Érase una vez un tipo en mi equipo tan débil que iba a ser despedido (¡un desarrollador! ¡Despedido!). Cada comentario mío era otro clavo en su ataúd. Casi podía escuchar el golpe del martillo cada vez que hacía clic en "Enviar revisión".

lainDev #1 lainDev
Es un poco exagerado.
#2 Bream7 *
El alterego del admin menéame sin vida. Pero sabiendo hacer algo.
RecauchutadosPelaez #3 RecauchutadosPelaez
El Risto Mejide de los bits.
johel #4 johel *
Corrigiendo un par de palabras y voila, les entrego la descripcion de internet (o el mundo moderno, o meneame);
Finally, I became the exact thing I hated: a toxic asshat throwing his skills around like fists. I don’t do code review for the business, I just like showing the rookies others their place. This behaviour begets a vicious cycle that produces not professionals humans, but toxic asshats.
My personality today isn’t my disease. It’s a disease of the industry internet. Our mentality is predicated on the cult of power and superiority. And that’s what we need to fix: just stop being that.
Manuel_“Fartis”_Vill #5 Manuel_“Fartis”_Vill
Para gozo mio, su trabajo lo hace Sonar últimamente y él es el siguiente en ser despedido.
#6 leporcine
#5 pero el sonar no te dice si hay algo mal o si se puede hacer mejor, simplemente que este bien escrito y que cumpla unos estándares.
