Arruino la vida de los desarrolladores con mis revisiones de código y lo siento (Eng)

Érase una vez un tipo en mi equipo tan débil que iba a ser despedido (¡un desarrollador! ¡Despedido!). Cada comentario mío era otro clavo en su ataúd. Casi podía escuchar el golpe del martillo cada vez que hacía clic en "Enviar revisión".
| etiquetas: arruina , desarrolladores , programación , revisión , código
Finally, I became the exact thing I hated: a toxic asshat throwing his skills around like fists. I don’t
do codereview for the business, I just like showing the rookiesothers their place. This behaviour begets a vicious cycle that produces not professionalshumans, but toxic asshats.
My personality today isn’t my disease. It’s a disease of the
industryinternet. Our mentality is predicated on the cult of power and superiority. And that’s what we need to fix: just stop being that.