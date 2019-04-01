Una vulnerabilidad en una app antivirus pre-instalada en móviles Xiaomi permite introducir malware (ENG)

Según CheckPoint, el problema reside en la aplicacion Guard Provider, pre-instalada en más de 150 millones de dispositivos, se trata de una app de seguridad desarrollada por Xiaomi que incluye diferentes antivirus empaquetados dentro de ella, permitiendo al usuario elegir entre Avast, AVL y Tencent.
| etiquetas: xiaomi , móvil , vulnerabilidad , antivirus , app , guard , provider
It turns out that before receiving the latest patch, Guard Provider was downloading antivirus signature updates through an unsecured HTTP connection, allowing man-in-the-middle attackers sitting on open WiFi network to intercept your device's network connection and push malicious updates.