Vacunas: se publica el contrato entre la Comisión Europea y AstraZeneca [ENG]

Tras la solicitud renovada de la Comisión Europea el 27 de enero de 2021, la empresa farmacéutica AstraZeneca ha acordado publicar el contrato redactado firmado entre las dos partes el 27 de agosto de 2020.

Ovlak #3 Ovlak
Publicado dicen xD xD
#9 Lubumba
#3 Para que comprobéis, una vez más, que la desfachatez y la sinvergonzonería no son exclusivas de España. >:-(
Varlak #10 Varlak
#4 alguno hay, goto #3
Varlak #15 Varlak
#3 hostia, es que dan ganas de votar "sensacionalista", no me jodas
joffer #17 joffer
#3 Creía que era broma. Pero me lo he bajado y hay páginas que son así literalmente emborronadamente.
xirimiri #19 xirimiri
#3 Te juro que pensaba que era un meme o_o
#7 x.y.z
Los plazos y cantidades de las entregas, que es lo que interesa ahora mismo, tachados.

Po fale.

Po fale.
Varlak #12 Varlak
#7 y el coste xD
reithor #8 reithor *
Han dejado el blablabla y quitado los datos, quedando únicamente "la parte contratante de la primera parte a partir de ahora se llamará la parte contratante de la primera parte". Lo que sí que he encontrado es un dato: el desembolso inicial al comienzo del contrato de 336 millones de euros desde UE a AZ.

Por otro lado cabe pensar, dadas las quejas de eurodiputados en verano, que el contrato es realmente así y bajo el tippex no hay nada.

Por otro lado cabe pensar, dadas las quejas de eurodiputados en verano, que el contrato es realmente así y bajo el tippex no hay nada.
Vodker #6 Vodker *
¡Páginas enteras tachadas! ¡Esto y nada es lo mismo! xD xD xD xD Si la UE quiere demostrar algo con esto van finos...
reithor #16 reithor
Tiene cositas interesantes a pesar del tippex:

Intellectual Property.
11.1. Ownership.
The Commission acknowledges that AstraZeneca [...] The Commission acknowledges and agrees that as between the Parties, (i) AstraZeneca shall be the sole owner of all intellectual property rights generated during the development, manufacture, and supply of the Vaccine, including all Know-How (collectively, the “Vaccine IP Rights”), and (ii) AstraZeneca shall be entitled to exclusively exploit any such

#1 lionweb
Las empresas que deberían ser publicas no lo son, y muchas cosas que deberían ser privadas son publicas, el mundo al revés.
2 K 26
Ergo #11 Ergo
|vacúname por contrato.
#2 abantos
#2 abantos

Hagamos una porra para ver quien acierta el número exacto de tachones que lleva el documento publicado.
SacreeW #4 SacreeW
Sin tachones?
Martaurado2 #5 Martaurado2
#4 con grasa de uro y miel
sofazen #18 sofazen *
No estamos preparados para conocer la verdad.
Pero venga, hagamos clics
#14 SHC_1987
Pues si, me queda bastante claro ahora.... xD
#20 jefe_afogutu
Que transparentes son en la UE oiga :troll:
DoctorMuñiz #13 DoctorMuñiz
Estara todo en regla, los politicos no son muy de leer.
menéame