A Timeline of the World's Largest Passenger Ships From 1831-Present

What are the largest passenger ships of all time? We’ve created the ultimate cruise ship size comparison timeline so you can take a deep dive through maritime history to discover when famous ocean liners and cruise ships such as the the SS Great Eastern, RMS Titanic, SS France, RMS Queen Mary 2, and Symphony of the Seas have held the title of biggest passenger ship in the world. Take a look below at our illustrated timeline of the largest ocean liners in history and cruise ship size chart.

Hasta 9.000 personas en un barco y tan pocos botes salvavidas... :-P

Eso sí, ultimamente todos van empadronados en paraisofiscalandia.
0 K 13

