Los partidos se atribuyen ocho veces más militantes de los que admiten pagar cuotas

Los datos de la Agencia Tributaria sobre las deducciones por afiliación en el IRPF dejan de nuevo en evidencia a las formaciones políticas, cuyos datos reducen la implicación partidista de los ciudadanos a apenas 200.000 personas, menos de una de cada 200.
| etiquetas: partidos , militantes
Do you hear the people sing?
Singing the song of angry men?
It is the music of the people
Who will not be slaves again!
When the beating of your heart
Echoes the beating of the drums
There is a life about to start
When tomorrow comes!
[Combeferre:]
Will you join in our crusade?
Who will be strong and stand with me?
Beyond the barricade
Is there a world you long to see?
[Courfeyrac:]
Then join in the fight
That will give you the right to be free!