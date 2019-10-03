EDICIóN GENERAL
El Nobel de Medicina por descubrir el VIH defiende la homeopatía en la UPV

Ayer, invitado por la Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV), Luc Montagnier hizo una defensa cerrada de la homeopatía y de que los jóvenes investigadores no se debían llevar por los «dogmas prestablecidos» y abogó abiertamente por esos «nuevos paradigmas en la biología» silenciados, según aseguró, por cuestiones económicas.

Samoasimple #2 Samoasimple
un científico sólo puede defender la homeopatía por una razón $$$
SkaWorld #3 SkaWorld *
#1 #2 #4 Y yo voy, y me lo creo

sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-montagnier-homeopathy-study/

"Nope. Sorry, guys. It doesn’t. In fact, its findings are inconsistent with homeopathic theory.
The study has nothing whatsoever to say about homeopathy. Its abstract concludes:
This opens the way to the development of highly sensitive detection system for chronic bacterial infections in human and animal diseases."

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luc_Montagnier&hellip;   » ver todo el comentario
#7 puteame
#2 la misma que tiene una puta para dejarse encular
BestiaConFormaHumana #8 BestiaConFormaHumana
#7 Y eso, ¿cómo lo sabe usted? :-O
buscalaverdad #10 buscalaverdad
#2 hay gente a la que le funciona la homeopatía
ℜorschach_ #6 ℜorschach_
#4 Dupe, de la entradilla: 'El premio Nobel ha explicado que existe una base científica de la homeopatía ...'
Pertinax #1 Pertinax *
Lo cual demuestra que inteligencia no es antónimo de subnormalidad.
adria #5 adria
#1 de dolareh {0x1f4b0} {0x1f4b0} {0x1f4b2}
buscalaverdad #9 buscalaverdad
#1 lo dirás por los que atacan a la homeopatía?
