El internet alemán es tan lento que hicieron una carrera entre WeTransfer y un caballo para transportar 4,5 GB: ganó el caballo

En Alemania la situación es peor, e incluso en ciudades grandes llega a haber grandes problemas a día de hoy, en contraste con sus infraestructuras de carretera. El Internet llega a ser tan lento que, a modo de broma, el fotógrafo Klaus-Peter Kappest, de la revista Woll, quiso hacer una broma. Como aún no le habían instalado la fibra, frustrado, quiso comparar quién ganaba: si su conexión de 1,5 Mbps subiendo 4,5 GB de fotos por Internet o un jinete a caballo recorriendo 10 kilómetros para llevar el DVD con las fotos de Oberkirchen a Schmallen

Idomeneo #3 Idomeneo
Qué bonito homenaje a Tanenbaum...

Never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of tapes hurtling down the highway.
themarquesito #6 themarquesito
#1 #3 #4 ¿Cuándo, si es que acaso sucede, superará internet al "ancho de banda" de FedEx?

what-if.xkcd.com/31/
Magog #4 Magog
¿Soy el único viejales que recuerda la mula con alforjas cargada de CDs que daba un movimiento de datos inigualable para la época? (Eso si, la epoca no se si era el 97 o por ahí...)
#5 Tensk
#4 La conocida Mula IP, justo eso iba a comentar. La primera que me sale en google billgatos.com/humor/mula-ip/
Sturmovik #2 Sturmovik
Doy fe de ello. Esto deberia de estar en portada
Aokromes #1 Aokromes
esto de 2016, imaginaros ahora y añadiendo meterlo en un camion en la ecuacion.
www.wired.com/2016/12/amazons-snowmobile-actually-truck-hauling-huge-h

Even with a one gigabit per-second connection such as Google Fiber, uploading 100 petabytes over the internet would take more than 28 years. At an average speed of 65 mph, on the other hand, you could drive a Snowmobile from San Francisco to New York City in about 45 hours—about 4,970 gigabits per second. That doesn't count the…   » ver todo el comentario
