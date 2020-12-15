edición general
Inferring the effectiveness of government interventions against COVID-19 [ENG]

We estimate the effectiveness of NPIs, ranging from limiting gathering sizes, business closures, and closure of educational institutions to stay-at-home orders. To do so, we used a Bayesian hierarchical model that links NPI implementation dates to national case and death counts and supported the results with extensive empirical validation. Closing all educational institutions, limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, and closing face-to-face businesses each reduced transmission considerably.

etiquetas: pandemia , covid19 , colegios , seguridad
Laro.C
Conclusión: "Cerrar todas las instituciones educativas, limitar las reuniones a 10 personas o menos y cerrar negocios cara a cara redujo considerablemente la transmisión. El efecto adicional de las peticiones para quedarse en casa fue comparativamente pequeño".
valandildeandunie
Estudio bastante interesante del que escuché hablar a Francis Villatoro en Coffe Break en Navidades. Aunque hay que hacer un pequeño inciso, en el tema de centros educación en la discussion dice que no se sabe si es tanto por el cierre como tal como por las precauciones y alertas que toman los alumnos una vez se ha decretado el cierre de los centros. Por lo que sería una buena idea estudiar cómo poder poner en alerta a la gente sobre el tema para que aumenten de forma autónoma las debidas precampaña.
Whitefox
Traduce la entradilla al menos si no quieres que la tumben.

Edit:

Cerrar todas las instituciones educativas, limitar las reuniones a 10 personas o menos y cerrar negocios en persona, todas reducen considerablemente la transmisión.
Demloc
#3 Ya no la puedo editar que es tarde, pero no te preocupes que ya la tumban por "irrelevante" en plena pandemia.
valandildeandunie
#5 A mí me fascinan los votos de spam y errónea sobre un artículo en una de las mejores revistas científicas del mundo.
Demloc
#7 ¿Qué sería de menéame sin sus anuméricos y su pensamiento acientífico? ¿Un sitio de debate racional?
coletario
Ajá, así que proponen que dejemos de ser personas. Muy bien.

No.

Especialmente lo de cerrar la educación. La Humanidad no se lo puede permitir. Habrá que vivir con el riesgo. A ver si por miedo a la muerte, vamos a perder la vida.
Demloc
#4 Por mi perfecto si quien se muere son tus seres queridos y no los mios. Pena que no funcione así.
Abril20
A ver, no se admiten noticias en idiomas españoles que no sea el castellano pero el inglés es bienvenido, eso es lo que llaman...
