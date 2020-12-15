Inferring the effectiveness of government interventions against COVID-19 [ENG]

We estimate the effectiveness of NPIs, ranging from limiting gathering sizes, business closures, and closure of educational institutions to stay-at-home orders. To do so, we used a Bayesian hierarchical model that links NPI implementation dates to national case and death counts and supported the results with extensive empirical validation. Closing all educational institutions, limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, and closing face-to-face businesses each reduced transmission considerably.
Cerrar todas las instituciones educativas, limitar las reuniones a 10 personas o menos y cerrar negocios en persona, todas reducen considerablemente la transmisión.
No.
Especialmente lo de cerrar la educación. La Humanidad no se lo puede permitir. Habrá que vivir con el riesgo. A ver si por miedo a la muerte, vamos a perder la vida.