Ha llegado la hora de que digamos adiós... [ENG]

Wikispaces fue fundado en 2006, y ha sido utilizado por educadores, compañías e individuos de todo el mundo. Por desgracia, ha llegado el momento de afrontar una serie de duras decisiones de negocio que supondrán el cierre escalonado y definitivo del servicio de Wikispaces, que empezará el 31 de julio de 2018 y culminará el 31 de enero de 2019.
PD: No sé si se podrá migrar, o algo...
Free and Classroom Wikis will cease to exist past 31st July 2018 23.59 GMT+1. After this date, you will be unable to access your data. Therefore we strongly suggest you take steps to extract any data you wish to retain from the site before this date.
You can export or download your data by following the steps below. Please note that this will download in Wikispaces Format and, if you are planning to upload this onto another site you may find it easier to copy and paste
