La UE libera el copyright para producir gratuitamente suministros sanitarios [Eng]

En el contexto de la crisis del coronavirus, la Comisión está trabajando con la industria y los Estados miembros para maximizar la disponibilidad de máscaras, guantes, batas y otros suministros médicos.
a ver si nos queda claro que la mayoría de veces no quieren
'...Normally, standards must be purchased and used in line with the intellectual property right rules, as the copyright of the standards lies with the organisations, which have developed the standards.
The derogation from this business model is a strong European response, based on a sense of social responsibility and solidarity, to address the shortage problem of protective equipment deriving from the Covid-19 epidemics...'
Increible, pero cierto.
Si todo es correcto dicen que se puede fabricar una cada 3 horas, tanto el método de construcción como los planos están bajo licencia C.C.
The standards are available for free download from the websites of CEN national members.