La UE libera el copyright para producir gratuitamente suministros sanitarios [Eng]

En el contexto de la crisis del coronavirus, la Comisión está trabajando con la industria y los Estados miembros para maximizar la disponibilidad de máscaras, guantes, batas y otros suministros médicos.

efectogamonal #1 efectogamonal
Bueno... pues por fin se empiezan a hacer cosas útiles, porque, cuando se quiere, se puede {0x1f525}
#6 malditopendejo
#1 en epoca de crisis es cuando se demuestra si se puede o no.

a ver si nos queda claro que la mayoría de veces no quieren
frankiegth #2 frankiegth
Cuesta hasta creerlo. Por fin un poco de cordura respecto a las 'patentes' y el 'copyright'.

'...Normally, standards must be purchased and used in line with the intellectual property right rules, as the copyright of the standards lies with the organisations, which have developed the standards.

The derogation from this business model is a strong European response, based on a sense of social responsibility and solidarity, to address the shortage problem of protective equipment deriving from the Covid-19 epidemics...'

Increible, pero cierto. :-)
efectogamonal #3 efectogamonal
#2 A ver si hacen lo mismo con la vacuna :roll: {0x1f525}
#4 Izaga
Muy bien. Es lo que toca. Tiempo habrá más adelante de arreglar cuentas o de agradecerlo, si es que se da el caso.
#5 nomemeneo
En España hoy se probaba una máquina hecha con Arduino y una impresora 3D, las válvulas las sacaron de los alcoholimetros de la G.C.
Si todo es correcto dicen que se puede fabricar una cada 3 horas, tanto el método de construcción como los planos están bajo licencia C.C.
Priorat #7 Priorat
Se han liberado los estándares. Las normal que hay que pagar. Pero nada más. Lo que dice el titular es falso.

Normally, standards must be purchased and used in line with the intellectual property right rules, as the copyright of the standards lies with the organisations, which have developed the standards. The derogation from this business model is a strong European response, based on a sense of social responsibility and solidarity, to address the shortage problem of protective equipment deriving from the Covid-19 epidemics.

The standards are available for free download from the websites of CEN national members.
Yoryoryo2 #8 Yoryoryo2
Hombreee la comision europeaa, cuanto tiempo sin verles
