EDICIóN GENERAL
7 meneos
41 clics
Esta inteligencia artificial continúa cualquier texto que el usuario escriba [ENG]

Esta inteligencia artificial continúa cualquier texto que el usuario escriba [ENG]  

En este caso el usuario va improvisando las líneas de un pequeño guión, con la ayuda de la IA. La herramienta proporciona opciones con nuevas frases y situaciones, de entre las cuales el redactor elige una que luego puede modificar. Si queréis probar la herramienta aquí tenéis el enlace: writeup.ai/

| etiquetas: ia , ai , escritura , deep learning , aprendizaje profundo , redes neuronales
6 1 1 K 50 tecnología
6 comentarios
6 1 1 K 50 tecnología
#1 Pijotero *
@sacrew is looking the squirrel.

"I think it's the best thing that ever happened to me," he said. "I'm looking forward
to seeing what happens."

The squirrel is also looking forward to the food.

"I'm excited to get a piece of it," he said. "I'm going to eat it. I'm going to eat it now." The squirrel is not alone.

"We're trying to raise awareness about the squirrels in the park," said Dr. John Miller, the park's director. "We want the…  media   » ver todo el comentario
2 K 27
#2 krakenson
#1 Es genial. Lo del ground turkey da un poco de mal rollo en plan replicante.
0 K 11
helisan #3 helisan
Quiero escribir una novela de cuatrocientas páginas, pero no tengo temática, ni una historia, ni personajes, ni worldbildin, etc Si una IA me hiciera todo eso yo ya podría empezar a escribir en condiciones.
1 K 22
GanaderiaCuantica #6 GanaderiaCuantica
Right now I'm eating.

I don't know what to say.
I can't stop looking at him.
I want to.

Que querrá de él?
xD
0 K 12
ubicuamente #4 ubicuamente
Pues es una idea cojonuda. Así podremos tener a miles de personas convencidas de ser los únicos autores de la misma novela. Y ya sólo les faltará plantar un hijo y tener un pino... o plantar un pino... bueno, qué más da, lo que diga el próximo aieigüebsait.
0 K 10
javielillo #5 javielillo
Como te vayas al porno... lo que recita... :popcorn:
0 K 9

menéame