Esta inteligencia artificial continúa cualquier texto que el usuario escriba [ENG]  

En este caso el usuario va improvisando las líneas de un pequeño guión, con la ayuda de la IA. La herramienta proporciona opciones con nuevas frases y situaciones, de entre las cuales el redactor elige una que luego puede modificar. Si queréis probar la herramienta aquí tenéis el enlace: writeup.ai/
"I think it's the best thing that ever happened to me," he said. "I'm looking forward
to seeing what happens."
The squirrel is also looking forward to the food.
"I'm excited to get a piece of it," he said. "I'm going to eat it. I'm going to eat it now." The squirrel is not alone.
"We're trying to raise awareness about the squirrels in the park," said Dr. John Miller, the park's director. "We want the… » ver todo el comentario
I don't know what to say.
I can't stop looking at him.
I want to.
Que querrá de él?