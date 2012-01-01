edición general
5 meneos
52 clics
Cómo sonaría nevermind si fuese escrito por 12 diferentes bandas

Cómo sonaría nevermind si fuese escrito por 12 diferentes bandas  

Versión rápida de cómo sonaría el álbum nevermind de nirvana interpretado por doce diferentes bandas, bandas, o autores, tales como iron Maiden, ozzy osbourne, weezer, David bowie, weezer, red hot chilli peppers, green day, nofx, led zeppelin, megadeth, reel big fish y pantera.

| etiquetas: nevermind , nirvana , weezer , bowie , pantera , megadeth , ozzy , nofx
5 0 0 K 40 ocio
3 comentarios
5 0 0 K 40 ocio
Narmer #3 Narmer
Muy bueno! Las adaptaciones son muy fieles al estilo de cada banda.

Qué envidia sana siento del talento de músicos como este.
1 K 17
Moderdonia #1 Moderdonia *
Y la conocida parodia de Nirvana: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FklUAoZ6KxY

Creía que iba a ser este crack: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvyjGEJO1mc

Otra muestra: www.youtube.com/watch?v=urzWY6sqVGw
0 K 16

menéame