Cómo sonaría nevermind si fuese escrito por 12 diferentes bandas  

Versión rápida de cómo sonaría el álbum nevermind de nirvana interpretado por doce diferentes bandas, bandas, o autores, tales como iron Maiden, ozzy osbourne, weezer, David bowie, weezer, red hot chilli peppers, green day, nofx, led zeppelin, megadeth, reel big fish y pantera.
Qué envidia sana siento del talento de músicos como este.
Creía que iba a ser este crack: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvyjGEJO1mc
Otra muestra: www.youtube.com/watch?v=urzWY6sqVGw
youtu.be/Ul8vqaGGnY0