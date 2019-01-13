Cómo averiguar si tu nombre está en Collection #1, la mayor filtración de contraseñas jamás publicada

¿Qué demonios es Collection #1
? Según las primeras pesquisas del investigador de seguridad Troy Hunt, la mayor filtración de contraseñas jamás publicada. Contiene cerca de 773 millones de direcciones de correo electrónico únicas y más de 1160 millones de contraseñas, 21 millones de ellas también únicas. La gigantesca base de datos consta de 12.000 archivos separados y mide la friolera de 87 GB. Hunt dice que la encontró en un popular foro de hacking gracias al chivatazo de un contacto.
But there is another way and that's by using Pwned Passwords.
Y la intención para la que fue creada la herramienta:
This is a password search feature I built into HIBP about 18 months ago. The original intention of it was to provide a data set to people building systems so that they could refer to a list of known breached passwords in order to stop people from using them again (or at least advise them of the risk). This provided a means of implementing guidance from government and industry bodies alike, but it also provided individuals with a repository they could check their own passwords against.