La BBC trolea a un diputado conservador que les pidió emitir el himno nacional al terminar cada día [ENG]

Esta semana, el Tory Andrew Rosindell digo que la BBC debía restaurar la buena costumbre de cerrar emisiones cada día con el himno nacional. La explicación era que tras la decisión sobre el Brexit sería una buena forma de decir que "El Reino Unido ha vuelto". etiquetas: bbc, tories, god save the queen, troleo
God save the queen
She ain't no human being
And there's no future
In England's dreaming
(Aunque yo soy más de The clash)
God save the queen
ke bueno esta el spiz
ke entra por mi nariz
y me pone feliz.
God save the queen
ke buena está esta koka
ke la rasko de la roka
y me duerme la boca.
No te cuento lo del tripi
porke seria muy hipi
No te cuento lo del tripi
porke seria muy hipi.
(Valen versiones, ¿no?)
Y ahora el chiste: os imagináis algo parecido aquí?
PD: ahora mismo sonando en rock fm. Estáis leyendo?
God Save The Queen playout - BBC Newsnight
Y la entradilla es más de lo mismo.
You might have seen the demand by Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell that BBC One should play God Save the Queen at the end of the day's programming to mark our departure from the EU. Well, we're not BBC One and it's not quite the end of the day, but we're happy to oblige.