La BBC trolea a un diputado conservador que les pidió emitir el himno nacional al terminar cada día [ENG]

Esta semana, el Tory Andrew Rosindell digo que la BBC debía restaurar la buena costumbre de cerrar emisiones cada día con el himno nacional. La explicación era que tras la decisión sobre el Brexit sería una buena forma de decir que "El Reino Unido ha vuelto".
20 anónimos
#1   los ingleses estan que rabian, si no es por una cosa es por la otra y lo digo desde londres
LuisPas LuisPas
#2   ¡Grandes los Sex Pistols!

God save the queen
She ain't no human being
And there's no future
In England's dreaming


(Aunque yo soy más de The clash)
 *   anxosan anxosan
#5   #2 He podido verlo antes del spoiler y por eso seguramente me ha sacado una sonrisaca.
Noeschachi Noeschachi
#16   #2 y de Manolo labezabolo:


God save the queen
ke bueno esta el spiz
ke entra por mi nariz

y me pone feliz.

God save the queen
ke buena está esta koka
ke la rasko de la roka
y me duerme la boca.

No te cuento lo del tripi
porke seria muy hipi
No te cuento lo del tripi
porke seria muy hipi.
Poseido_returns
#3   Para mañana, una de The Clash...
bobby_sands bobby_sands
#6   #3 Spanish bombs... Patrocinada por Fabian Picardo :troll:
yoryo yoryo
#9   #6 Spanish bombs desde Andalucia. Cantaba Pedro Sanchez mientras huia desde Ferraz. xD
bobby_sands bobby_sands
#13   #9 Pdr Snchz cantaba mientras se subía al coche Death Or Glory y se quedo con la Death :troll:
yoryo yoryo
#15   #13 Pero bueno, al final tuvo su Redemption Song.

(Valen versiones, ¿no?)
bobby_sands bobby_sands
#4   Muy, muy grande la periodista y la BBC. Que envidia!

Y ahora el chiste: os imagináis algo parecido aquí?

PD: ahora mismo sonando en rock fm. Estáis leyendo? xD
 *   Paul_Aner
#7   #4 El chiste es la cantidad de veces que la BBC ha censurado a los Sex Pistols y que Rock FM es parte del Grupo COPE.
ingrid9 ingrid9
#8   #7 Y pone anuncios de la puta iglesia y repite siempre lo mismo, pero salvo alguna de Nirvana y Dover, no mete (más) mierda.
Paul_Aner
#10   #8 Recuerdo en los años que empezó como Rock&Gol que La Polla Récords sonaba, pero nunca se atrevían a llamarlo por su nombre, sino que decian "el grupo de Evaristo" :palm:
 *   Noeschachi Noeschachi
#11   #7 Por eso nunca ponen a Barón Rojo y sus letras antisistema, y entre otras cosas, anticlericales. Y eso ya dice mucho, que una emisora de rock española no ponga a la mayor banda de rock de la historia canta bien a las claras que sí hay una línea editorial no tan rebelde.
pablicius pablicius
#12   No parece que el título original ponga nada de "trolear"

God Save The Queen playout - BBC Newsnight

Y la entradilla es más de lo mismo.

You might have seen the demand by Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell that BBC One should play God Save the Queen at the end of the day's programming to mark our departure from the EU. Well, we're not BBC One and it's not quite the end of the day, but we're happy to oblige.
Bernard Bernard
#14   Me encanta, ésta es una de esas cosas buenas de los ingleses, como son capaces de reirse de todo. Me da mucha envidia porque a) trollean al tory ese y b) tienen canciones como esa para poder hacerlo... digamos que en esto, aquí no es lo mismo.
 *   jdpd jdpd

menéame