Un artista cobra 84K euros por dos lienzos en blanco a los que ha titulado 'Toma el dinero y corre'. [ENG]

danés encargó a un artista la creación de dos obras por 84 mil dólares: el autor se ha llevado el dinero, ha entregado 2 cuadros en blanco y los ha rebautizado "Toma el dinero y corre", argumentando que eso es la obra. Via @jorge_morell
Jens Haaning had agreed with Kunsten museum, in northern Denmark, that he would borrow the money to replicate earlier work which displayed the annual incomes of an Austrian and a Dane. But when the museum in Aalborg opened the box that Haaning had shipped, the cash was missing from the two glass frames and the artwork’s title had been changed.