Un artista cobra 84K euros por dos lienzos en blanco a los que ha titulado 'Toma el dinero y corre'. [ENG]

[C&P] Un #museo danés encargó a un artista la creación de dos obras por 84 mil dólares: el autor se ha llevado el dinero, ha entregado 2 cuadros en blanco y los ha rebautizado "Toma el dinero y corre", argumentando que eso es la obra. Via @jorge_morell

tarkovsky #4 tarkovsky *
Solo ha seguido las enseñanzas de Andy Warhol. Para mí que estamos ante la obra cumbre del arte contemporáneo
Offshorius #8 Offshorius
#4 Con permiso de la estatua invisible.
francmsk #5 francmsk
Eso es conseguir independencia económica y lo demás son tonterías
oceanon3d #2 oceanon3d *
Merecemos extinguirnos....la naturaleza se equivoco al colocarnos en la cúspide.
musg0 #9 musg0 *
#6 Coño. He leído en diagonal y eso me lo he saltado, y mira que es corta la noticia :palm: Entonces es directamente una estafa y la noticia un poco clickbait
musg0 #3 musg0
Pones la historia en una placa al lado de los lienzos, y que el director que encargó esa "obra" fue despedido fulminantemente por dar dinero sin querer interesarse siquiera en qué estaba comprando, y a mí me parece una buena obra de arte moderno, además de un aviso a navegantes
Raimond #6 Raimond
#3 Era un encargo concreto y algo raro de que el dinero estaba en unas vitrinas o algo
Jens Haaning had agreed with Kunsten museum, in northern Denmark, that he would borrow the money to replicate earlier work which displayed the annual incomes of an Austrian and a Dane. But when the museum in Aalborg opened the box that Haaning had shipped, the cash was missing from the two glass frames and the artwork’s title had been changed.
Raimond #7 Raimond
Malevich
