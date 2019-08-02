Retirarán el cartel publicitario sobre las congresistas negras colocado por una armería [ENG]

Una controvertida valla publicitaria de Carolina del Norte dirigida a cuatro miembros del Congreso está siendo retirada. El letrero de Cherokee Guns muestra a las representantes Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley y Rashida Tlaib, que se conocen como "The Squad", con el lema "The 4 Horsemen Cometh" (los cuatro jinetes vienen) escrito encima de sus fotos. La palabra "cometh" se tacha y se reemplaza por "son idiotas".
O tres morenas y una afroamericana.
De la propia noticia:
President Donald Trump recently tweeted that "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen" should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." He did not name them, but four congresswomen of color -- Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib -- have been outspoken about Trump's immigration policies. Three of the four are natural born US citizens, and Omar, who was born in Somalia, became a US citizen in 2000.