Muere Lee “Scratch” Perry, el genio del reggae

Lee “Scratch” Perry, uno de los artistas más creativos y revolucionarios del reggae, ha fallecido en el hospital Noel Holmes de Lucea, Jamaica, donde se encontraba internado desde hace unos días. Tenía 85 años. Perry trastocó la música popular desde los años ‘50 a partir de la experimentación permanente.
* youtu.be/rsYPeP1XJuM
Pero D.E.P.
Super divertido.
m.youtube.com/watch?v=U-JmjBJAorU
Cuánta gilipollez.
"Perry was a pioneer in the 1970s development of dub music with his early adoption of remixing and studio effects to create new instrumental or vocal versions of existing reggae tracks.[4] He worked with and produced for a wide variety of artists, including Bob Marley and the Wailers, Junior Murvin, The Congos, Max Romeo, Adrian Sherwood, Beastie Boys, Ari Up, The Clash, The Orb, and many others."
Casi na oye...
Y por cierto, tú eres un ignorante...
Ya hay que ser repelente no jodas!