edición general
Muere Lee “Scratch” Perry, el genio del reggae

Muere Lee "Scratch" Perry, el genio del reggae

Lee “Scratch” Perry, uno de los artistas más creativos y revolucionarios del reggae, ha fallecido en el hospital Noel Holmes de Lucea, Jamaica, donde se encontraba internado desde hace unos días. Tenía 85 años. Perry trastocó la música popular desde los años ‘50 a partir de la experimentación permanente.

#14 sectoreffector
Y ya no solo por el dub, que este tío tenía una de las mejores bandas del reggae: los Upsetters. Banda con la que por ejemplo Max Romeo grabó ese discazo suyo, War Inna Babylon*

* youtu.be/rsYPeP1XJuM
DubMáster #17 DubMáster
#14 hoy cae un verde en su honor 8-D
#20 sectoreffector
#17 En ello estamos.
Verbenero #10 Verbenero
Una pena, uno de los grandes..... la influencia del dub en como suena la música moderna está subestimada.
DubMáster #1 DubMáster
Noooo :'( :'( qué desgracia :'( :'(
#7 Hjkk
#1 Morirse a los 85, tal y como están las cosas no sé yo si será una desgracia...
Pero D.E.P.
mmlv #6 mmlv *
Tuve la oportunidad de verlo en concierto hace unos 5 años y menuda marcha tenía con 80 años!!
Trom_petas #12 Trom_petas
No lo conocía ni Perry :troll:
#18 Nomás
#12 Lee más. :troll:
Kasterot #13 Kasterot *
Últimamente oía mucho un disco suyo de remezclas un poco viejuno.
Super divertido.
#19 AtunidoVespucio
Uf, máximo respeto y cariño por este hombre. Lo disfruté todo lo que ha estado en mi mano. Donde metía la mano creaba fuego
m.youtube.com/watch?v=U-JmjBJAorU
#2 imaginateca
Genio... O sea, están Beethoven, Mozart, Bach y luego viene este, ¿no? Bueno, con el permiso de Bob Dylan (el músico poeta, que se sube la bragueta).
Cuánta gilipollez.
ingenierodepalillos #3 ingenierodepalillos
#2 Genio del reggae. Es decir Marley, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Jimmy Cliff.
1 K 19
#4 Otori
#2 ahí dice el genio del reggae! No me digas que Mozart, Beethoven y Bach le daban tb al reggae?
3 K 32
Pelafustan #5 Pelafustan *
#2 Genio del reggae

"Perry was a pioneer in the 1970s development of dub music with his early adoption of remixing and studio effects to create new instrumental or vocal versions of existing reggae tracks.[4] He worked with and produced for a wide variety of artists, including Bob Marley and the Wailers, Junior Murvin, The Congos, Max Romeo, Adrian Sherwood, Beastie Boys, Ari Up, The Clash, The Orb, and many others."

Casi na oye...
jasich #8 jasich
#2 pues si, un genio, tanto que sin él la música electrónica de hoy en día sería muy distinta...
Y por cierto, tú eres un ignorante...
volandero #9 volandero
#2 Pon a esos cuatro a hacer reggae, a ver qué tal se les da.
Espadacuatro #15 Espadacuatro
#2 el vivo retrato de la ignorancia y la poca cultura musical que tiene España.
DubMáster #16 DubMáster
#2 menudo inculto, seguro que eres un voxi-troll también xD xD xD xD
JennLi #21 JennLi
#2 Era necesario pasarse de listo así?? Jajajaja
Ya hay que ser repelente no jodas!
