Fotografías del barrio de Whitechapel a finales del siglo XIX

Con la calle central Whitechapel High Street dando el nombre al barrio, durante el siglo XIX Whitechapel se caracterizaba por su laberinto de calles pequeñas y oscuros callejones, conocido en la sociedad londinense por su inmundicia y peligro. El barrio se hizo mundialmente conocido por los once asesinatos de prostitutas cometidos entre 1888 y 1891, siendo cinco de ellos atribuidos al legendario asesino en serie "Jack el Destripador".

kumo #1 kumo
El que no haya visto Reaper Street, que la vea.
#10 sinjuice
#1 Ripper?
Sure #2 Sure
Lo bueno de Londres es que todaavia se pueden reconocer muchos de esos parajes y edificios antiguos.
vet #3 vet
Es curioso como en la ciudades inglesas o de antiguas colonias inglesas es dificil encontrar cascos urbanos tan compactos como en la Europa continental. Hay alguna excepción, pero siempre tienden a calles anchas y al ajardinamiento.
Ahora veo que se les quedó un buen trauma con la Revolución Industrial.
Gato-Pardo #4 Gato-Pardo
Fotos sin nombrar la fuente... Y en portada.
Charles_Dexter_Ward #5 Charles_Dexter_Ward
#4 En esta ocasión sí, al final del post  media
Findeton #6 Findeton
Ha cambiado poco la estética de Londres desde entonces.
ED209 #7 ED209
You're in for surprise
You're in for a shock
In London town streets
When there's darkness and fog
When you least expect me
And you turn your back
I'll attack

I smile when I'm sneaking
Through shadows by the wall
I laugh when I'm creeping
But you won't hear me at all

All hear my warning
Never turn your back
On the ripper

You'll soon shake with fear
Never knowing if I'm near
I'm sly and I'm shameless
Nocturnal and nameless
Except for "The Ripper"
Or if you like "Jack The

…   » ver todo el comentario
xirimiri #8 xirimiri *
A mi me ha recordado muchísimo al barrio que sale en la serie Peaky Blinders, aunque sea de Birmingham. Sobre todo en esta foto:  media
johel #9 johel
#8 no queda muy lejos de las imagenes que retrato chaplin, revolucion industrial en estado puro; calles de piedra, mujer con niño, ropa gastada y chimenea industrial al fondo.
helisan #12 helisan
#8 que lugar más bonito para formar una familia y tener una pila de hijos. {0x1f33c}
#11 juanrey
A mi juicio, faltan algunas importantes (que denotan clara muestra de pobreza), como la gente dormiendo en ataudes, o la de dormir sobre cuerdas....
