Fotografías del barrio de Whitechapel a finales del siglo XIX  

Con la calle central Whitechapel High Street dando el nombre al barrio, durante el siglo XIX Whitechapel se caracterizaba por su laberinto de calles pequeñas y oscuros callejones, conocido en la sociedad londinense por su inmundicia y peligro. El barrio se hizo mundialmente conocido por los once asesinatos de prostitutas cometidos entre 1888 y 1891, siendo cinco de ellos atribuidos al legendario asesino en serie "Jack el Destripador".
Ahora veo que se les quedó un buen trauma con la Revolución Industrial.
You're in for a shock
In London town streets
When there's darkness and fog
When you least expect me
And you turn your back
I'll attack
I smile when I'm sneaking
Through shadows by the wall
I laugh when I'm creeping
But you won't hear me at all
All hear my warning
Never turn your back
On the ripper
You'll soon shake with fear
Never knowing if I'm near
I'm sly and I'm shameless
Nocturnal and nameless
Except for "The Ripper"
Or if you like "Jack The
