El FMI propone subidas de impuestos a los ricos y la renta básica universal para atajar la brecha social

Otro tema candente y que ha cobrado protagonismo durante los últimos años es el del salario básico universal, que a ojos del director del Departamento de Asuntos Fiscales "tiene el potencial de tener un impacto significativo en la desigualdad y la pobreza". Sin embargo, Gaspar incide en que en los debates sobre este tema debe incluirse también el coste fiscal que este tipo de medidas tendría para los gobiernos y cómo financiarlas.
V. Concluding Remarks
It is remarkable that so much of the policy literature has focused on simplistic models in which differences among individuals were limited, arising mostly out of differences in wage incomes. The Atkinson Stiglitz 1976 model was useful in reminding us that the role of commodity taxation had to be seen in conjunction with other taxes that were in place—a general principle… » ver todo el comentario
