El FMI propone subidas de impuestos a los ricos y la renta básica universal para atajar la brecha social

Otro tema candente y que ha cobrado protagonismo durante los últimos años es el del salario básico universal, que a ojos del director del Departamento de Asuntos Fiscales "tiene el potencial de tener un impacto significativo en la desigualdad y la pobreza". Sin embargo, Gaspar incide en que en los debates sobre este tema debe incluirse también el coste fiscal que este tipo de medidas tendría para los gobiernos y cómo financiarlas.

Angelusiones #1 Angelusiones
El FMI es de Podemos!!! :coletas: :troll:
#2 sturai
Muy relacionado: scholar.google.com/scholar?oi=bibs&hl=es&cluster=1420642348145

V. Concluding Remarks
It is remarkable that so much of the policy literature has focused on simplistic models in which differences among individuals were limited, arising mostly out of differences in wage incomes. The Atkinson Stiglitz 1976 model was useful in reminding us that the role of commodity taxation had to be seen in conjunction with other taxes that were in place—a general principle…   » ver todo el comentario
falconi #3 falconi *
Hablemos claro, al FMI la brecha social se la trae al pairo. O, mejor dicho, sí que les importa; porque, con sus acciones, han propiciado notablemente su incremento. A estas alturas, hablar de casualidades resulta ingenuo..
ℂarpocrates #4 ℂarpocrates
Ya verás como a esto los gobiernos no hacen el mismo caso que con los recortes.
#5 ExPPero
Todo lo que venga del FMI se debe tomar con cuidado.
elgato79 #8 elgato79
#5 completamente de acuerdo, pero ya que esa idea venga de los creadores e incitadores al neoliberalismo salvaje me preocupa mucho. Que será lo que estan anticipando o viendo que sucede para que salgan a decir eso
#6 tio_sasha
Seguro que no es de el mundo today la noticia ??
dreierfahrer #7 dreierfahrer
Espero que les llamen todo lo que se llamo a Podemos cuando lo dijo...

Risas de cuñao incluidas.
jm22381 #9 jm22381
Traducción: Repartamos migajas o podemos perderlo todo en una revolución...
rantamplanzzz #10 rantamplanzzz
Como al final haya dialogo con cataluña y resulte que podemos tenia razon en su medida económica mas criticada y su medida política mas polémica...

Va a ser la hostia.
exmarginalexquoque #11 exmarginalexquoque
¡Como para fiarse!
urannio #12 urannio
Pues nos independizamos del FMI...
