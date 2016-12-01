WikiLeaks revela la relación entre la familia Erdoğan e ISIS [ENG]

La conexión entre la familia del presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdoğan con el contrabando de petróleo de ISIS ha sido revelada por WikiLeaks con los emails filtrados del ministro de energía turco, y yerno de Erdoğan, Berat Albayrak. Los emails de Albayrak parecen confirmar estas acusaciones. En ellos el ministro de energía turco afirma ser el dueño "oficioso" de la compañía petrolífera Powertrance, que está importando petroleo desde los territorios controlados por ISIS en el norte de Iraq hacia Turquía. etiquetas: turquía, isis, petroleo, erdogan, contrabando
The emails detail Albayrak’s involvement in organisations such as Powertrans, the company implicated in ISIS oil imports. On 11 November 2011, the Erdoğan government passed a bill prohibiting all import, export, or transfer of oil or its by-products into or out of Turkey. But the bill also stated that the government could revoke the ban in specific cases. This exception was used to grant Powertrans the sole rights to oil transportation without…
