WikiLeaks revela la relación entre la familia Erdoğan e ISIS [ENG]

La conexión entre la familia del presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdoğan con el contrabando de petróleo de ISIS ha sido revelada por WikiLeaks con los emails filtrados del ministro de energía turco, y yerno de Erdoğan, Berat Albayrak. Los emails de Albayrak parecen confirmar estas acusaciones. En ellos el ministro de energía turco afirma ser el dueño "oficioso" de la compañía petrolífera Powertrance, que está importando petroleo desde los territorios controlados por ISIS en el norte de Iraq hacia Turquía.
etiquetas: turquía, isis, petroleo, erdogan, contrabando
#1   wikileaks.org/berats-box/article

The emails detail Albayrak’s involvement in organisations such as Powertrans, the company implicated in ISIS oil imports. On 11 November 2011, the Erdoğan government passed a bill prohibiting all import, export, or transfer of oil or its by-products into or out of Turkey. But the bill also stated that the government could revoke the ban in specific cases. This exception was used to grant Powertrans the sole rights to oil transportation without…

Strike_Freedom
Strike_Freedom Strike_Freedom
#2   Al final lamentaremos que el Golpe de Estado en Turquía no lo hubiesen dado aquellos a los que se acusa de haberlo hecho.
anxosan
anxosan anxosan
#3   ¿Es una impresión mía o las filtraciones de wikileaks están teniendo mucha menos difusión de unos años a esta parte?
ikatza
ikatza ikatza
#4   Pero vamos a ver ... ¿No había demostrado por activa y por pasiva el @experto_militar que lo de la financiación por la venta de petroleo del ISIS era un mito?

Me estáis estresando.

Me estáis estresando.
woody_alien
 *   woody_alien woody_alien
#5   No se puede acceder a este sitio web ifpnews.com ha tardado demasiado tiempo en responder. cc #0

El Gobierno Turco ya ha tirado la página :tinfoil:

Edit: En caché de google: webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:http://ifpnews.com/news/
Unregistered
 *   Unregistered Unregistered
#6   Estamos demasuiado ocupados viendo el Hormiguero 3.0. Y sálvame... el futbol...
Blackxeep
Blackxeep Blackxeep
#7   Circulen, aquí no hay nada que ver, acaso este ha vendido un piso como el Espinar? Y Cubazuela qué?
xandosbolos
xandosbolos xandosbolos
#8   ¿Por qué no me sorprende?
Tiopio
Tiopio

