[EN] Richard Stallman renuncia a su plaza en el MIT

Pego el texto: To the MIT community, I am resigning effective immediately from my position in CSAIL at MIT. I am doing this due to pressure on MIT and me over a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations.

#2 MDman
Bueno parece que cada vez es más fácil cargarse la reputación pública de una persona.

Me recuerda al episodio de Black Mirror de las abejas robóticas y votar por Twitter para cargarte a una persona.
#6 oreo
#2 Cargarse? Ha sido el solo, no ha necesitado ayuda de nadie
#3 MDman
Y lo peor es que por Twitter están pidiendo a la FSF la cabeza de Stallman.

Espero que tenga gente cerca que le apoye porque no me extrañaría que al finalizar la semana Stallman le diera un flush y se suicidara.
#1 MDman
Relacionado con menea.me/1w7o7
GanaderiaCuantica #4 GanaderiaCuantica
#1 Creo que no funciona el link del comentario, al menos a mi.
