Discurso de Pedro Sánchez en Beijing  

youtu.be/yQJu_MI3ua0?is=hNXyYvNH7rfiDwFN
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez delivered a speech at Tsinghua University in Beijing, highlighting Spain’s global outlook and international cooperation. The address comes during Sánchez’s visit to China, where discussions are expected to focus on economic ties, diplomacy, and strengthening relations between Spain and China. The speech at one of China’s most prestigious universities reflects growing engagement between European and Asian powers amid shifting global dynamics.
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Lo vi interesante. Si no te interesa, no lo veas, no lo votes, y si lo consideras oportuno incluso puedes votar negativo.
Pero todavía vivimos en una sociedad libre.
Todo lo que diga es ley, hasta que cambie de opinión.
www.meneame.net/story/mejores-frases-mariano-rajoy