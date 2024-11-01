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Discurso de Pedro Sánchez en Beijing

Discurso de Pedro Sánchez en Beijing  

youtu.be/yQJu_MI3ua0?is=hNXyYvNH7rfiDwFN Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez delivered a speech at Tsinghua University in Beijing, highlighting Spain’s global outlook and international cooperation. The address comes during Sánchez’s visit to China, where discussions are expected to focus on economic ties, diplomacy, and strengthening relations between Spain and China. The speech at one of China’s most prestigious universities reflects growing engagement between European and Asian powers amid shifting global dynamics.

| etiquetas: china , pedro sánchez , españa
23 5 2 K 169 actualidad
9 comentarios
23 5 2 K 169 actualidad
Chepacoletariado #9 Chepacoletariado
Dejemos ya de lamerle las botas al Sanxe por favor, que se os ve la patita  media
0 K 6
Mesto #1 Mesto
A ese nivel de fanboyismo llegáis hasta para enviar como noticia un discurso?
6 K -59
EsUnaPreguntaRetórica #2 EsUnaPreguntaRetórica *
#1 Al menos envían algo. A diferencia de otros que solo critican:

meneame.net/user/Mesto/history
Enviadas: 0
3 K 56
Mesto #3 Mesto
#2 Te doy toda la razón, prefiero no enviar nada a enviar chorradas como esta.
1 K 17
#4 omega7767
#1 pues tal y como está el nivel de manipulación periodístico, es mucho mejor ver el discurso directamente. Sea quien sea
3 K 43
José_Antonio_Muñoz_Jim #5 José_Antonio_Muñoz_Jim
#1 Precisamente no soy fan de Pedro Sánchez.

Lo vi interesante. Si no te interesa, no lo veas, no lo votes, y si lo consideras oportuno incluso puedes votar negativo.

Pero todavía vivimos en una sociedad libre.
3 K 42
adoctrinacharo #6 adoctrinacharo
#1 Son las palabras del amado lider supremo.
Todo lo que diga es ley, hasta que cambie de opinión.
2 K 5
SeñorMarron #7 SeñorMarron
#1 Hombre no es un discurso de campaña (aunque estemos en campaña de facto). Se trata de un viaje oficial, si hubiera sido Rajoy o Aznar también hubiera sido de interés, aunque esos líderes carezcan de proyección internacional más allá del "si bwana"
1 K 18
txillo #8 txillo *
#7 los discursos de Rajoy son muy interesantes, te partes el culo con él. Es como un gag de Monty phyton o de Muchachada, pero sin querer serlo. De hecho, para que #1 y 6# no se sientan discriminados, voy a subir algo suyo ahora mismo.

www.meneame.net/story/mejores-frases-mariano-rajoy
1 K 21

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