Portada
Hace 24 minutos | Por doyou a theobjective.com
Publicado hace 24 minutos por doyou a theobjective.com

El ayuno intermitente podría revertir la diabetes 2

 theobjective.com

Un nuevo estudio publicado en el Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism de la Sociedad Endocrina norteamericana desvela que la intervención en la dieta con una ayuno intermitente logró en los pacientes la remisión completa de la diabetes. En otras palabras, el nivel de HbA1c (promedio de azúcar en la sangre) fue de menos del 6,5% al menos un año después de suspender la medicación para la diabetes. Casi el 90% de los participantes redujeron su consumo de medicamentos para la diabetes tras el ayuno intermitente.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 69 9
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty ciencia
Ciencia
Noticias de ciencia y lo que la rodea
ciencia

Comentarios

ElPerroSeLlamabaMisTetas

He leido Ayuso, joder

V 1
K 24
Jesulisto

#5 Te creo ...

V 0
K 12
Juan Casado, pediatra: «Los niños tienen que comer lo que ellos quieran porque son capaces de autorregularse»
Juan Casado, pediatra: «Los niños tienen que comer lo que ellos quieran porque son capaces de autorregularse»
manuelpepito

Lunes, miércoles, viernes y sábado, por eso de salir con los colegas, te pones hecho un cerdaco de comer. El resto de días pasas hambre.

V 1
K 21
N

Lo del objetive ahora se apuntan a las magufadas.

V 0
K 10
x

#2 Conozco una persona que tenía resistencia a la insulina y la pudo revertir con el ayuno intermitente. Así que lo de magufadas... No sé.

V 8
K 92
Jesulisto

#3 Yo mismo, hasta la hemoglobina glicada me salía de P.M. pero la reclusión, además de majarón, me dejó sin fuerza de voluntad.

V 0
K 12
y

#2 ¿En que te basas para decir que son magufadas?

V 1
K 19
thoro

#2 Se ve que ni se ha preocupado en entrar en la noticia.

V 0
K 10
a

#2
Aquí tienes el estudio por si te lo quieres leer:

academic.oup.com

"Results
On completing the 3-month intervention plus 3-month follow-up, 47.2% (17/36) of participants achieved diabetes remission in the CMNT group, whereas only 2.8% (1/36) of individuals achieved remission in the control group (odds ratio 31.32; 95% CI, 2.39-121.07; P < 0.0001). The mean body weight of participants in the CMNT group was reduced by 5.93 kg (SD 2.47) compared to 0.27 kg (1.43) in the control group. After the 12-month follow-up, 44.4% (16/36) of the participants achieved sustained remission, with an HbA1c level of 6.33% (SD 0.87). The medication costs of the CMNT group were 77.22% lower than those of the control group (60.4/month vs 265.1/month).
Conclusion
This study demonstrated the clinical efficacy of CMNT in achieving diabetes remission for at least 1 year."

V 0
K 16
El brote de gripe aviar en una granja de visones española enciende las alarmas en el mundo
El brote de gripe aviar en una granja de visones española enciende las alarmas en el mundo
Candidatas
14
meneos
ciencia El complejo proceso científico y técnico en que se basa el método de elaboración de la predicción moderna del tiempo
7
meneos
ciencia Un corredor de aire polar continental congela Galicia
24
meneos
ciencia El helicóptero Ingenuity completa su vuelo número 40 en Marte cuando estaba diseñado para hacer cinco
13
meneos
ciencia 20 principios mecánicos explicados con Lego y una «máquina que no hace nada»
7
meneos
ciencia Los asteroides 'montón de escombros' son casi imposibles de destruir, sugiere un estudio (ENG)
22
meneos
ciencia Un tratamiento mejora supervivencia en cáncer de colon sin alternativas
8
meneos
ciencia Hacer ejercicio en la naturaleza tiene mayor impacto positivo sobre nuestro cerebro [ENG]
5
meneos
ciencia La fusión nuclear que viene
8
meneos
ciencia Sapo de casi 3Kgr encontrado en Australia pordría ser un record mundial [ENG]
17
meneos
ciencia Encuentran Estrellas a Medio camino de Andrómeda - Noticias Robotitus
8
meneos
ciencia Así está cambiando el cambio climático la vegetación alpina
7
meneos
ciencia Mi gran pequeña granja
9
meneos
ciencia El espectacular anidamiento de la tortuga gigante del Amazonas, en riesgo de desaparición
9
meneos
ciencia 'Bienvenidos a Eukarya', un cuento para explicar a los niños el funcionamiento de la célula
13
meneos
ciencia Científicos alertan de una gigantesca cámara de magma bajo el volcán Kolumbo, en la costa de Grecia
5
meneos
ciencia Descubren en Ecuador una rana y la nombran en honor al escritor J.R.R.Tolkien
5
meneos
ciencia Miles de millones de objetos celestes en un estudio de la Vía Láctea con un detalle sin precedentes
11
meneos
ciencia Una nube de gas descubierta recientemente cerca de Andrómeda deja perplejos a los astrónomos (ENG)
14
meneos
ciencia La empresa española que hace biopsias virtuales con inteligencia artificial
14
meneos
ciencia Los datos apuntan que nos dirigimos hacia un Big Rip: el final violento del universo