El ayuno intermitente podría revertir la diabetes 2

Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#3 Yo mismo, hasta la hemoglobina glicada me salía de P.M. pero la reclusión, además de majarón, me dejó sin fuerza de voluntad.
#2
Aquí tienes el estudio por si te lo quieres leer:
academic.oup.com
"Results
On completing the 3-month intervention plus 3-month follow-up, 47.2% (17/36) of participants achieved diabetes remission in the CMNT group, whereas only 2.8% (1/36) of individuals achieved remission in the control group (odds ratio 31.32; 95% CI, 2.39-121.07; P < 0.0001). The mean body weight of participants in the CMNT group was reduced by 5.93 kg (SD 2.47) compared to 0.27 kg (1.43) in the control group. After the 12-month follow-up, 44.4% (16/36) of the participants achieved sustained remission, with an HbA1c level of 6.33% (SD 0.87). The medication costs of the CMNT group were 77.22% lower than those of the control group (60.4/month vs 265.1/month).
Conclusion
This study demonstrated the clinical efficacy of CMNT in achieving diabetes remission for at least 1 year."