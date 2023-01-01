Portada
Soplando agujeros en la tubería de Seymour Hersh(Nord Stream)-English

Soplando agujeros en la tubería de Seymour Hersh(Nord Stream)-English

En la superficie, la historia de Seymour Hersh parece aceptable, pero a medida que profundizas, tiene más agujeros que el oleoducto Nord Stream.lanzada cuando un"avión de vigilancia P8 de la Armada noruega realizaba un vuelo aparentemente de rutina".Muchos problemas con esto, en primer lugar, los P-8 noruegos son operados por la Fuerza Aérea Noruega. En segundo lugar, si bien se han entregado por el enlace que usó como a source earlierfuente anteriormente,este enlace olvida mencionar que no entrarán en servicio hasta finales de este año

Comentarios

HoldenCaulfield
editado

Pinta que el artículo del tal Seymour era un bulo. Y la verdad es que yo me lo trague enterito

HackerRuso

#2 un enero 2023 que se lo tragó

HoldenCaulfield

#4 no se que significa lo de enero 2023 pero aquí mi comentario del artículo del tal Seymour.


Efectivamente pinta que es un vendehumos y ha fabricado una noticia falsa . Y no es la primera vez.

Cómo USA voló el Nord Stream [ENG]

#2 Ganó el Putiltzer en 1970.

Era otra época y quizás con algunos detalles inventados que no se podían comprobar un historia real un poco insulsa pasa a ser merecedora de un premio, pero ahora hay muchas fuentes abiertas que permiten comprobar algunos detalles.

thorin

"During his introduction of Norway, Hersh makes a very strange remark about NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg implying that he has worked directly with the US intelligence community since the Vietnam War. Jens Stoltenberg was born March 16th 1959. The US involvement in the Vietnam War ended April 30th 1975, meaning Jens had just turned 16 when Saigon fell to the PAVN troops. I doubt Jens Stoltenberg was a US intelligence asset in his early teens."

