Soplando agujeros en la tubería de Seymour Hersh(Nord Stream)-English

#4 no se que significa lo de enero 2023 pero aquí mi comentario del artículo del tal Seymour.
Efectivamente pinta que es un vendehumos y ha fabricado una noticia falsa . Y no es la primera vez.
"During his introduction of Norway, Hersh makes a very strange remark about NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg implying that he has worked directly with the US intelligence community since the Vietnam War. Jens Stoltenberg was born March 16th 1959. The US involvement in the Vietnam War ended April 30th 1975, meaning Jens had just turned 16 when Saigon fell to the PAVN troops. I doubt Jens Stoltenberg was a US intelligence asset in his early teens."