What.cd ha dejado de dar servicio tras la intervención de las autoridades francesas [ENG]

What.cd, un sitio de torrents que funcionaba únicamente con invitaciones y que daba servicio desde 2007, ha dejado de dar servicio tras una intervención de las autoridades francesas.El tracker privado ofrecía acceso a una gran variedad de archivos musicales, y era apreciado por la calidad de los audios que se ofrecian
etiquetas: what. cd, cerrado, servicio, autoridades francesas, torrent
#1   #0 quita la entradilla en inglés, pon en el titular el ENG para indicar el idioma de la noticia
#2   #1 Cierto, gracias. :-)
#3   En la wikipedia (actualizada)

On November 17, 2016, 12 servers were seized from OVH in the north of France.[4][15] Shortly afterwards, the site announced their closure on both the index page and Twitter, saying "Due to some recent events, What.CD is shutting down. We are not likely to return any time soon in our current form. All site and user data has been destroyed. So long, and thanks for all the fish.", the last line being a quote from the novel The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/What.CD
