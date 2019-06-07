EDICIóN GENERAL
4 meneos
117 clics
Trump cree que la Luna es parte de Marte en una crítica a la NASA por ofrecer viajes turísticos a la EEI

Trump cree que la Luna es parte de Marte en una crítica a la NASA por ofrecer viajes turísticos a la EEI

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha asegurado este viernes que la Luna es parte de Marte, en un 'tweet' que ha publicado para criticar la decisión de la NASA de ofrecer viajes turísticos a la Estación Espacial Internacional (EEI) a partir de 2020.

| etiquetas: marte , donald trump , luna , viajes , nasa , eei
3 1 2 K 29 actualidad
7 comentarios
3 1 2 K 29 actualidad
#1 barney_77
Hombre... Sin quitar que el tío es tonto, puede interpretarse que el ir a la Luna es una parte del viaje a Marte...
2 K 38
Jakeukalane #2 Jakeukalane *
¿No puede haber un sub de trumpadas?
#1 pero justo antes ha dicho que no quiere ir a la Luna...

Interesante:
It’s very possible Trump does not mean what he is saying. I don’t think he’s so dumb that he thinks the Earth’s moon is part of Mars. But the fact that he’s so incoherent with the way he speaks and writes is the concerning part. He can be easily misinterpreted and confused.
Imagine how he speaks with other world leaders during tough negotiations with language interpreters. If Trump is…   » ver todo el comentario
1 K 28
winstonsmithh #5 winstonsmithh
#1 Hombre siempre hay que parar como máximo cada diez radios terrestres por aquello de la fatiga al conducir :shit:
1 K 22
Priorat #7 Priorat
#1 Pues claramente, para mi, es como dices.
0 K 10
#4 tpm1 *
No me hacía yo defendiendo a Trump, pero se refiere, a su manera, al programa Moon to Mars de la NASA.
2 K 33
GanaderiaCuantica #3 GanaderiaCuantica
including Mars (of which the Moon is a part)

Se me hace raro que lo recalque así, entre paréntesis...¿Quiere darse publicidad haciendo esas cagadas a propósito? ¿o es que es tonto de verdad y se estaba haciendo el listo?
0 K 10
#6 luckyy
Creo que al presidente de EEUU lo tenemos que votar entre todos o botar entre todos
0 K 8

menéame