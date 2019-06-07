Trump cree que la Luna es parte de Marte en una crítica a la NASA por ofrecer viajes turísticos a la EEI

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha asegurado este viernes que la Luna es parte de Marte, en un 'tweet' que ha publicado para criticar la decisión de la NASA de ofrecer viajes turísticos a la Estación Espacial Internacional (EEI) a partir de 2020.
| etiquetas: marte , donald trump , luna , viajes , nasa , eei
#1 pero justo antes ha dicho que no quiere ir a la Luna...
Interesante:
It’s very possible Trump does not mean what he is saying. I don’t think he’s so dumb that he thinks the Earth’s moon is part of Mars. But the fact that he’s so incoherent with the way he speaks and writes is the concerning part. He can be easily misinterpreted and confused.
Imagine how he speaks with other world leaders during tough negotiations with language interpreters. If Trump is… » ver todo el comentario
Se me hace raro que lo recalque así, entre paréntesis...¿Quiere darse publicidad haciendo esas cagadas a propósito? ¿o es que es tonto de verdad y se estaba haciendo el listo?