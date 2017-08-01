Galaxia distante envía 15 ondas de radio de alta energía

Breakthrough Listen, una iniciativa para encontrar signos de vida inteligente en el universo, ha detectado 15 breves pero potentes pulsos de radio que emanan de una fuente misteriosa y repetitiva - FRB 121102 - a través del universo.
| etiquetas: radio , galaxia , astronomia , breakthrough listen
In radio astronomy, a fast radio burst (FRB) is a high-energy astrophysical phenomenon of unknown origin manifested as a transient radio pulse lasting only a few milliseconds
Fast radio bursts are named by the date the signal was recorded, as "FRB YYMMDD".
An observation in 2012 of a fast radio burst (FRB 121102) in the direction of Auriga in the northern hemisphere using the Arecibo radio telescope confirmed the
