Eric Idle - FucK Christmas

Eric Idle - FucK Christmas

Fuck Christmas! It's a waste of fucking time Fuck Santa! He's just out to get your dime Fuck Holly and fuck Ivy And fuck all that mistletoe White-bearded big fat bastards Ringing bells where'er you go And bloated men in shopping malls All going ho-ho-ho! It's fucking Christmas time again! Eric Idle es un actor, letrista, guionista, dramaturgo, humorista y músico británico, miembro del grupo de comedia Monty Python.

Milmariposas #1 Milmariposas
Me fucking siento muy identificada. Fuck la navidad y toda la parafernalia!
jdmf #2 jdmf
#1 De lo mejorsito que he visto por navidad.!!!

Sin desmerecer un clásico de Álvaro Guedes...
www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2l4vj22qWM
