Compensar el pene pequeño con coches deportivos probablemente tenga una explicación científica

Compensar el pene pequeño con coches deportivos probablemente tenga una explicación científica

Suele decirse que los hombres que conducen coches deportivos a menudo lo hacen para compensar su complejo de pene pequeño. Es difícil encontrar un mínimo de evidencia científica detrás de esto, pero a veces la ciencia es sorprendente y a los científicos les gusta mucho echarse unas risas. Por eso, un equipo de psicólogos del University College de Londres ha llevado a cabo una investigación dirigida a verificar si hay algo de cierto en esta premisa. Es importante remarcar que, de momento, su investigación no se ha sometido a revisión por pares.

Vlemix
autor

El estudio en cuestión, un firme candidato para el Ig Nobel de psicología: psyarxiv.com

V 2
K 39
James_787
editado

Soy científico...
- y en qué andas trabajando?
Mido pollas y las comparo con el coche que tienen y obtenemos la relación pito VS ego...
- aahhh.

Arrgggg, es que me los imagino

V 1
K 18
Vlemix
autor

#16 Veo que has leído detenidamente el estudio, efectivamente los científicos van con un pitómetro en la mano midiendo al personal y al que no da la talla además le arrean un par de collejas de regalo.

V 0
K 14
io1976

- Mi hija me ha dicho que tienes un Peugeot y un piso...

V 0
K 11
Sueñolúcido
editado

Confirmado...


comment_37573549 media
V 0
K 10
glups

No todos los ricos tienen pene pequeño.
Ademas, tengas un Seiscientos o Ferrari, hasta que no estas en el tema no se sabe el tamaño.

V 0
K 10
MysticÑord

La explicación mas fácil es: La envidia

V 0
K 10
glups

#5 Y yo con el Porche JDT.

V 0
K 10
Ako3

Twingo...

V 0
K 9
blockchain

#13 tiene asientos calefactados, no problem. Llevo la huevada bien a gustito.

V 0
K 8
Khadgar

Yo tengo otro estudio: “Compensar el salario pequeño con utilitarios baratos probablemente tenga una explicación científica”.

V 0
K 8
blockchain

Si tengo un biplaza tricilírico de 700 cm3 y un coupé v8 4.2l atmosférico... Como se interpreta?

V 0
K 8
Pointman

#2 Depende, ¿Cual es el que usas para ligar?

V 0
K 12
blockchain

#4 para eso salgo en el golf TDI de mi mujer

V 0
K 8
James_787

#2 está claro, eliges el V8 después de una ducha fría y tienes el pito pa'dentro.

V 0
K 8
Verdaderofalso
editado

#2 vende ese biplaza (smart?) pásate a un twingo, un corsa o un 4L

V 0
K 20
fugaz
editado

"We manipulated males subjective feelings of their penis size by presenting them with false information about the average male size.
(...) they were told that the average size was 22cm while the true average is 18cm (...)
the link is driven by self-esteem in general, here was strong evidence for a main effect of the experimental manipulation (left), and for the change in effect of age (lines on right).

Esto es maltrato animal.

* Do no trust everything you read on the internet, read the psyarxiv.com

V 0
K 7
EmeBot

El agua moja y el fuego quema.

V 0
K 7
blockchain

#6 Otro que no puede comprarse un deportivo

V 1
K 19
Xtampa2

#8 Uno que se ha picado.

V 0
K 12
OrialCon_Darkness

No se ha revisado por pares... Por pares de por**as

V 0
K 6
