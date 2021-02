[C&P] NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance mission captured thrilling footage of its rover landing in Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. The real footage in this video was captured by several cameras that are part of the rover's entry, descent, and landing suite. REL: www.meneame.net/story/nasa-presenta-video-nuevas-fotos-aterrizaje-pers