El verdadero Sherlock Holmes: el perspicaz médico que inspiró a Conan Doyle para modelar a su detective

El verdadero Sherlock Holmes: el perspicaz médico que inspiró a Conan Doyle para modelar a su detective

Joseph Bell diagnosticaba a muchos pacientes con solo echarles un vistazo. El método analítico y la deducción lógica a las que recurría el profesor de la Universidad de Edimburgo serían una fuente de inspiración para el escritor escocés, quien también bebió de otros mentores.

CandidoM
#4 y siempre lo representan con gorro de cazador y lupa, cuando en realidad siempre llevaba turbante y telescopio
CandidoM
¿Sabíais que en ningún libro de la colección aparece la frase "elemental, querido watson" y que Conan Doyle jamás utilizó palabras de más de dos sílabas?
BertoltBrecht
#2 y en las pelis no suele salir que era aficionado a la heroína.
#7 MoñecoTeDrapo
#2 Bas-ker-ville ?(
CandidoM
#7 perdon, quería decir que Conan Doyle JAMÁS utilizó palabras de más de tres sílabas
#9 MoñecoTeDrapo *
#8 The Adventure of the Greek Interpreter (1893) :shit:
CandidoM
#9 perdón de nuevo, quería decir palabras de más de 4 sílabas
PureBeef
#8 “I see that you are professionally rather busy just now,” said he, glancing very keenly across at me.”Yes, I’ve had a busy day,” I answered. “It may seem very foolish in your eyes,” I added, “but really I don’t know how you deduced it.”

Holmes chuckled to himself.

“I have the advantage of knowing your habits, my dear Watson,” said he. “When your round is a short one you walk, and when it is a long one you use a hansom. As I perceive that your boots, although used, are by no means dirty, I cannot doubt that you are at present busy enough to justify the hansom.”

“Excellent!” I cried.

Elementary,” said he.

No sé Rick...

Ahora pon que JAMÁS utilizó palabras de 16 sílabas.
PureBeef
#8 Me descubro ante tu troleo {0x1f602} :hug:
elculebrilla
Al redactor de la noticia le traicionó el corrector ortográfico con la vicodina de House. xD
Socato
El original parece más misterioso
QueTDN
Aconsejable la peli Mr. Holmes (Prime Video), en su vejez y luchando contra la senilidad para recordar su último caso.
Trigonometrico
Sir Arthur Konan Doyle
