El verdadero Sherlock Holmes: el perspicaz médico que inspiró a Conan Doyle para modelar a su detective

Joseph Bell diagnosticaba a muchos pacientes con solo echarles un vistazo. El método analítico y la deducción lógica a las que recurría el profesor de la Universidad de Edimburgo serían una fuente de inspiración para el escritor escocés, quien también bebió de otros mentores.
| etiquetas: sherlock holmes , conan doyle , escocia , edimburgo , literatura , novela
Holmes chuckled to himself.
“I have the advantage of knowing your habits, my dear Watson,” said he. “When your round is a short one you walk, and when it is a long one you use a hansom. As I perceive that your boots, although used, are by no means dirty, I cannot doubt that you are at present busy enough to justify the hansom.”
“Excellent!” I cried.
“Elementary,” said he.
No sé Rick...
Ahora pon que JAMÁS utilizó palabras de 16 sílabas.