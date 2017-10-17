Neurocientíficos mejoran la memoria mediante estimulación eléctrica del cerebro [eng]

Neuroscientists at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA have discovered precisely where and how to electrically stimulate the human brain to enhance people's recollection of distinct memories. People with epilepsy who received low-current electrical pulses showed a significant improvement in their ability to recognize specific faces and ignore similar ones. Neurocientíficos de la escuela de medicina de UCLA han descubierto dónde y cómo aplicar estímulos eléctricos en el cerebro humano para facilitar la recolección de recuerdos.