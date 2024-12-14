El ‘enigma’ de Luigi Mangione

Todos nos podemos imaginar el móvil del asesino. Cualquiera que haya tenido interacción con alguna de las aseguradoras privadas del país ha maldecido sus altísimas cuotas y sus tácticas perversas, obviamente pensadas para no cumplir con su obligación: ayudar a sus contribuyentes a sufragar los gastos astronómicos que se suelen cobrar por los servicios médicos en este país. A pesar de la reforma impulsada por Barack Obama, en EEUU sigue habiendo unos 26 millones de personas sin seguro médico, un problema que causa unas 45.000 muertes al año.
| etiquetas: luigi mangione , unitedhealthcare , brian thompson , sistema medico
www.givesendgo.com/legalfund-ceo-shooting-suspect
$ 1300.00 USD
Coincidentally the same amount I was charged for my 100% covered medical procedure
$ 1234.00 USD
Anybody who has had a perfectly sane and reasonable medical bill rejected based on this dysfunctional system feels this pain. I hope this helps Luigi
$ 1000.00 USD
For my mother. A victim of the insurance industry. RIP. To Mr. Mangione: thank you for your sacrifice. May others follow in your footsteps of bravery and justice. For all who were a victim of the injustices of insurance industry: “Eternal rest grant them O Lord and may your everlasting light shine upon them”