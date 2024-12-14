edición general
El ‘enigma’ de Luigi Mangione

Todos nos podemos imaginar el móvil del asesino. Cualquiera que haya tenido interacción con alguna de las aseguradoras privadas del país ha maldecido sus altísimas cuotas y sus tácticas perversas, obviamente pensadas para no cumplir con su obligación: ayudar a sus contribuyentes a sufragar los gastos astronómicos que se suelen cobrar por los servicios médicos en este país. A pesar de la reforma impulsada por Barack Obama, en EEUU sigue habiendo unos 26 millones de personas sin seguro médico, un problema que causa unas 45.000 muertes al año.

| etiquetas: luigi mangione , unitedhealthcare , brian thompson , sistema medico
gelatti #1 gelatti *
Me encanta ver los comentarios:
www.givesendgo.com/legalfund-ceo-shooting-suspect

$ 1300.00 USD

Coincidentally the same amount I was charged for my 100% covered medical procedure :-/

$ 1234.00 USD

Anybody who has had a perfectly sane and reasonable medical bill rejected based on this dysfunctional system feels this pain. I hope this helps Luigi


$ 1000.00 USD

For my mother. A victim of the insurance industry. RIP. To Mr. Mangione: thank you for your sacrifice. May others follow in your footsteps of bravery and justice. For all who were a victim of the injustices of insurance industry: “Eternal rest grant them O Lord and may your everlasting light shine upon them”
#3 luckyy
Y pensar que hay deficientes mentales que votan por un sistema de salud como el americano y políticos que privatizan el que tenemos sin ser perseguidos judicialmente!!!
IgnoranciaEsFuerza #2 IgnoranciaEsFuerza
enigma ninguno: tiene un dolor cronico que no le van ni le quieren tratar, le va a estar jodiendo de por vida hasta el punto de imposibilitarlo. no tenia nada que perder
