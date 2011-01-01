Portada
Hace 52 minutos | Por NubisMusic a culturainquieta.com
Publicado hace 52 minutos por NubisMusic a culturainquieta.com

Si quieres sentirte como un completo perdedor, visita la web "What did David Bowie do at your age?"

 culturainquieta.com

Si pensamos en alguien que ha llenado el mundo de la música, el arte, y la cultura de color y universos únicos, no podemos dejar de pensar en el 'Duque Blanco' que ha mutado en cuerpo y alma en cada una de esas estapas artísticas en las transformó su sonido y su alter ego.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 202 6
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty cultura
Cultura
Cultura y divulgación
cultura

Comentarios

Lonnegan
editado

Yo es que ese concepto de perdedor no lo manejo. No está escrito en nigún sitio que haya que alcanzar determinados hitos a según que edades, o que sea obligatorio conseguirlos en absoluto. Asi que.. mierda pa tu artículo y tu titular

V 2
K 32
skaworld
editado

#1 #2 Luego si eso ya ves lo que tambén hacia el bowie un poco pasado y se te quita la tontería:

Playboy: You've often said that you believe very strongly in fascism. Yet you also claim you'll one day run for Prime Minister of England. More media manipulation?

Bowie: Christ, everything is a media manipulation. I'd love to enter politics. I will one day. I'd adore to be Prime Minister. And, yes, I believe very strongly in fascism. The only way we can speed up the sort of liberalism that's hanging foul in the air at the moment is to speed up the progress of a right-wing, totally dictatorial tyranny and get it over as fast as possible. People have always responded with greater efficiency under a regimental leadership. A liberal wastes time saying, "Well, now, what ideas have you got?" Show them what to do, for God's sake. If you don't, nothing will get done. I can't stand people just hanging about. Television is the most successful fascist, needless to say. Rock stars are fascists, too. Adolf Hitler was one of the first rock stars.

V 1
K 28
tiopio

Loser, en español, fracasado. Mal traducido como perdedor.

V 1
K 30
España, paraíso del silencio
España, paraíso del silencio
D

Hombre las comparaciones son odiosas...No hay que ir a compararse con una estrella del rock...Tan solo hay que mirar los ingresos de cualquier futbolista de primera división y veras que un chaval que muy posiblemente no acabo ni la eso gana en un año más que tu en toda tu vida laboral... emosido engañados 😆

V 1
K 18
javibaz

El sueño americano

V 0
K 12
F

What did Alejandro Magno do at your age?

Y ya te suicidas directamente.

V 0
K 6
Las partes de un libro y su terminología básica
Las partes de un libro y su terminología básica
Candidatas
35
meneos
cultura Ángel Viñas, historiador: "La batalla por el relato la descubrieron las derechas en los años 30"
51
meneos
cultura Frixuelos: los primos asturianos de las crepes y las filloas
23
meneos
cultura El Arsenal de Venecia, precursor del montaje en cadena, podía construir casi un barco diario
29
meneos
cultura Por un puñado de lienzos: los trampantojos anticapitalistas de Victor Dubreuil
33
meneos
cultura Laura González: “El 23F a mi ex y a mí nos tenían en una lista negra para llevarnos al campo de Llaranes”
22
meneos
cultura Loulogio: cuando Youtube era campo
15
meneos
cultura District 9: Una cinta de ciencia-ficción que mostró la realidad histórica en Sudáfrica del Apartheid
13
meneos
cultura Guerra de mentiras: cómo vender una invasión (documental) [ENG]
11
meneos
cultura ¿La siesta es mala o buena?
20
meneos
cultura Marzo-2011 Fukushima, el tsunami: Los 3 primeros días (JPN sub ENG)
13
meneos
cultura Hijos del Brexit: el punk estalla (de nuevo) en el Reino Unido de los recortes sociales
12
meneos
cultura Border Collie, la maldición del ''perro superdotado''
15
meneos
cultura El misterio del “Falsificador español”, uno de los más audaces y hábiles de la historia del arte (cuyas obras aún se venden por miles de dólares)
17
meneos
cultura Las formaciones rocosas de Man-Pupu-Nyor. La leyenda de los 7 gigantes [POR]
11
meneos
cultura Si quieres ser héroe del maratón del hielo, prepara la cartera
23
meneos
cultura Doma natural de caballos salvajes, técnicas ancestrales para desbravar y domesticar estos animales
12
meneos
cultura Gillian Anderson quiere que las mujeres le confiesen sus fantasías sexuales
13
meneos
cultura Les Comadres