Si quieres sentirte como un completo perdedor, visita la web "What did David Bowie do at your age?"

#1 #2 Luego si eso ya ves lo que tambén hacia el bowie un poco pasado y se te quita la tontería:
Playboy: You've often said that you believe very strongly in fascism. Yet you also claim you'll one day run for Prime Minister of England. More media manipulation?
Bowie: Christ, everything is a media manipulation. I'd love to enter politics. I will one day. I'd adore to be Prime Minister. And, yes, I believe very strongly in fascism. The only way we can speed up the sort of liberalism that's hanging foul in the air at the moment is to speed up the progress of a right-wing, totally dictatorial tyranny and get it over as fast as possible. People have always responded with greater efficiency under a regimental leadership. A liberal wastes time saying, "Well, now, what ideas have you got?" Show them what to do, for God's sake. If you don't, nothing will get done. I can't stand people just hanging about. Television is the most successful fascist, needless to say. Rock stars are fascists, too. Adolf Hitler was one of the first rock stars.
Hombre las comparaciones son odiosas...No hay que ir a compararse con una estrella del rock...Tan solo hay que mirar los ingresos de cualquier futbolista de primera división y veras que un chaval que muy posiblemente no acabo ni la eso gana en un año más que tu en toda tu vida laboral... emosido engañados 😆