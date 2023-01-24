Un fallo de software desconecta uno de los instrumentos principales del James Webb

Portada
Sin ningún puñetero enlace, copia/plagio o errónea. #MierdaMedio
Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph Operations Update
On Sunday, Jan. 15, the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) experienced a communications delay within the instrument, causing its flight software to time out. The instrument is currently unavailable for science observations while NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) work together to determine and correct the root cause of the delay. There is no indication of any danger to the hardware, and the observatory and other instruments are all in good health. The affected science observations will be rescheduled.
