Un fallo de software desconecta uno de los instrumentos principales del James Webb

Se trata del tercer fallo técnico sufrido hasta ahora por el observatorio espacial. Los ingenieros tratan de solucionar el problema para que puedan reanudarse las observaciones científicas

communty ciencia
Ciencia
Noticias de ciencia y lo que la rodea
ciencia

Comentarios

DarthAcan

¿Han probado a apagar y volver a encender de nuevo?

RockinRickyRialto
editado

Ya estamos, la culpa es siempre del informático y nunca del usuario.

Unregistered

#1 Usuario: Estaba así cuando llegué, yo no he tocado nada.

Mi vocación científica solo me ha hecho sufrir: dejo la investigación porque hay opciones más valiosas
Mi vocación científica solo me ha hecho sufrir: dejo la investigación porque hay opciones más valiosas
reithor

Ajá, ha durado un año y un día. Justo para que no se pueda tirar de garantía.

Fartis

Siempre y cuando sea un fallo de software hay solución. Un reinicio y como nuevo

pkreuzt

#2 Pues habrá que mandar a alguien a darle un botonazo. Menos mal que queda cerca

Aokromes

#3 imaginate que cobre por horas

C

#5 Bah, se le paga a 21 ctms/km con el vehículo del trabajador y tampoco es para tanto

Rorschach_

Sin ningún puñetero enlace, copia/plagio o errónea. #MierdaMedio
__________


Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph Operations Update

On Sunday, Jan. 15, the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) experienced a communications delay within the instrument, causing its flight software to time out. The instrument is currently unavailable for science observations while NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) work together to determine and correct the root cause of the delay. There is no indication of any danger to the hardware, and the observatory and other instruments are all in good health. The affected science observations will be rescheduled.
https://blogs.nasa.gov/webb/2023/01/24/near-infrared-imager-and-slitless-spectrograph-operations-update/

