The Cure - Friday I'm in love

I don't care if Monday's blue Tuesday's grey and Wednesday too Thursday, I don't care about you It's Friday, I'm in love Monday you can fall apart Tuesday, Wednesday break my heart Oh, Thursday doesn't even start It's Friday, I'm in love Saturday, wait And Sunday always comes too late But Friday, never hesitate I don't care if Monday's black Tuesday, Wednesday, heart attack Thursday, never looking back It's Friday, I'm in love Monday you can hold your head Tuesday, Wednesday, stay in bed Or Thursday watch the walls instead It's Friday, I'm in l