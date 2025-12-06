Traducción del texto de Piero Scaruffi en: www.scaruffi.com/phi/syn21.html
El Significado del Arte
—El valor del arte depende de los valores del crítico de arte.
—La mayor parte del arte nace como imitación, no como innovación.
—El crítico, no el artista, es quien define la innovación y la califica.
—El artista es simplemente un vehículo para la estética/ideología del crítico.
—El crítico es el verdadero artista.
The Meaning of Art
- The value of art depends on the values of the art critic.
- Most art is born as imitation, not innovation.
- The critic, not the artist, is the one who defines innovation, and rates it.
- The artist is merely a vehicle for the aesthetic/ideology of the critic.
- The critic is the real artist.