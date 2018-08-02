EDICIóN GENERAL
El NYT contrata a una editora señalada por sus tweets racistas "Dumbass Fu*king White People"[ENG]

El miércoles, el periódico anunció la incorporación de Sarah Jeong a su junta editorial como la "más nueva en un fabuloso grupo de incorporaciones recientes". En realidad The New York Times ha contratado a una intolerante, cuyos tweets de hace tan solo 48 meses habrían conseguido que Roseanne fuera expulsada del planeta. De hecho, el periódico no solo dice que conocian la existencia de los tweets como parte de su proceso de investigación sino que ademas declaran que en sus tweets simplemente imitaba a otros racistas.

UuU
twitter, el nuevo detector de gilipollas
Tiopio
No son tuits racistas, es que es políticamente incorrecta.
san_andreas
Y la pobre Roseanne... :'( arrasada por la ole progre, America es genial en lo suyo... "Roseanne Barr, meanwhile, said she didn't know former Obama admin staffer Valerie Jarrett was black when she compared her to a character from "Planet of the Apes," resulting in ABC swiftly firing her from the reboot of her eponymous show."
Cabre13
Después del despido de James Gunn y de que Dan Harmon deje Twitter volvemos a tener a medios trumperos creando polémiocas para los ofendiditos.

PS: por si queda alguna duda en el meneo se empeñan en señalar a James Gunn como autor de "twits pedocéntricos".
trc123
Lo aprendió en Harvard?

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Noel_Ignatiev
Noel Ignatiev (born 1940) is an American author and historian. He is best known for his work on race and social class and for his call to abolish "whiteness". Ignatiev is the co-founder and co-editor of the journal Race Traitor and the New Abolitionist Society, a journal that promoted the idea that "treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity".[2] He also has written a book on antebellum northern xenophobia against Irish immigrants, How the Irish Became White.
Cabre13
#5 ¿Me has votado negativo por que te molesta que explique que la alt-right y los trolls anónimos de internet han inventado un juego que consiste en rebuscar twits de años pasados para atacar a los que no les gustan?
