El NYT contrata a una editora señalada por sus tweets racistas "Dumbass Fu*king White People"[ENG]

El miércoles, el periódico anunció la incorporación de Sarah Jeong a su junta editorial como la "más nueva en un fabuloso grupo de incorporaciones recientes". En realidad The New York Times ha contratado a una intolerante, cuyos tweets de hace tan solo 48 meses habrían conseguido que Roseanne fuera expulsada del planeta. De hecho, el periódico no solo dice que conocian la existencia de los tweets como parte de su proceso de investigación sino que ademas declaran que en sus tweets simplemente imitaba a otros racistas.