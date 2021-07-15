Una mujer de Nevada irrumpe en la consulta del dentista y arranca 13 dientes a un paciente (ENG)

Una mujer de Nevada entró en la consulta de un dentista, robó dinero y extrajo 13 dientes de un paciente inconsciente en dos ocasiones distintas, según la policía del condado de Washoe.(...) También admitió haber utilizado un anestésico desechado por la oficina, dijo la policía.
I read a few more articles and came to this conclusion. she admitted to performing extractions she is not licensed “on her own time”. She said she stole anesthetics her dental office had discarded. I think she used that medication to perform the tooth extractions on people she knew or for money. She didn’t perform the procedures in the dental office where she worked.