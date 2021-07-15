edición general
Una mujer de Nevada irrumpe en la consulta del dentista y arranca 13 dientes a un paciente (ENG)

Una mujer de Nevada entró en la consulta de un dentista, robó dinero y extrajo 13 dientes de un paciente inconsciente en dos ocasiones distintas, según la policía del condado de Washoe.(...) También admitió haber utilizado un anestésico desechado por la oficina, dijo la policía.

7 comentarios
#1 Remenad0r
Estan fatal.
Idomeneo #2 Idomeneo
La historia es tan increíble que necesariamente tiene que estar mal contada cuando menos.
Por aquí la noticia en otra fuente:

www.kolotv.com/2021/07/15/unlicensed-dental-office-employee-admits-per

Y por aquí un comentario de reddit:

I read a few more articles and came to this conclusion. she admitted to performing extractions she is not licensed “on her own time”. She said she stole anesthetics her dental office had discarded. I think she used that medication to perform the tooth extractions on people she knew or for money. She didn’t perform the procedures in the dental office where she worked.
ccguy #3 ccguy
#2 sólo porque a tu juicio una versión sea más creíble esa tiene que ser la correcta?
Idomeneo #6 Idomeneo
#3 El problema es que la historia tiene más agujeros que un queso gruyere.
ccguy #7 ccguy
#6 al menos 13
itfish #5 itfish
¿En dos ocasiones distintas al mismo paciente o a un paciente diferente?
