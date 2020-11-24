edición general
7 meneos
336 clics
El mensaje de 1941 hallado 80 años después con una amarga advertencia

El mensaje de 1941 hallado 80 años después con una amarga advertencia

En plena II Guerra Mundial, cuatro trabajadores que estaban restaurando el techo de la Iglesia de St. James de Amberes (Bélgica) escondieron una carta con varios lamentos y advertencias.

| etiquetas: mensaje , 1941 , iglesia , james , amberes , bélgica , guerra mundial
6 1 0 K 58 cultura
2 comentarios
6 1 0 K 58 cultura
Ragadast335 #1 Ragadast335
Una pena que la noticia no transcriba la carta completa
0 K 8
Waskachu #2 Waskachu *
#1 aquí tienes el texto completo:

www.zenger.news/2020/11/24/message-in-a-matchbox-warning-from-1941-fou

“21 July 1941

“In 1941 the ceiling of the church is glued with a rolling scaffold 27 meters high, for the service of city buildings.

“When the ceiling is repainted [again], we will no longer belong to this earth, so we must tell our descendants that we did not enjoy our lives. We have been through two wars, one in 1914 and one in 1941, and we can still

…   » ver todo el comentario
2 K 42

menéame