Liam Gallagher (Oasis) comparte una nueva canción titulada "All You're Dreaming Of". ENG

Artículo en inglés: Liam Gallagher (Oasis) comparte una nueva canción titulada "All You're Dreaming Of". Liam Gallagher has shared a new song called “All You’re Dreaming Of.” He co-wrote the song with Simon Aldred; Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt served as producer. In a statement, Gallagher said, “‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year. Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud."