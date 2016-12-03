James Mattis, propuesto Secretario de Defensa, dijo en 2013 que Israel se encaminaba hacia un Apartheid [ENG]  

El General James Mattis ("Mad Dog"), propuesto por Trump para Secretario de Defensa, declaró en 2013 (20 de julio) que la política de asentamientos de Israel podía llevar a un Apartheid si las conversaciones de paz lideradas por John Kerry fracasaban (como así ocurrió). Según él, tras dicho fracaso sólo habría 2 opciones: dos estados o Apartheid. --> Video (sacado de la noticia) dónde lo dice: la pregunta empieza en 41:22, su respuesta en 41:53, y lo del Apartheid 42:37-57 --> www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5Un0NUmGRk&feature=youtu.be&t=2482 etiquetas: james mattis, israel, asentamientos judíos, palestinina, apartheid
"I’ll tell you, the current situation is unsustainable ... We’ve got to find a way to make work the two-state solution that both Democrat and Republican administrations have supported, and the chances are starting to ebb because of the settlements. For example, if I’m Jerusalem and I put 500 Jewish settlers to the east and there’s ten thousand Arabs already there, and if we draw the border to include…
» ver todo el comentario
Supongo que se refería a los años 40. En 2013 el apartheid ya estaba totalmente consolidado.