James Mattis, propuesto Secretario de Defensa, dijo en 2013 que Israel se encaminaba hacia un Apartheid [ENG]  

El General James Mattis ("Mad Dog"), propuesto por Trump para Secretario de Defensa, declaró en 2013 (20 de julio) que la política de asentamientos de Israel podía llevar a un Apartheid si las conversaciones de paz lideradas por John Kerry fracasaban (como así ocurrió). Según él, tras dicho fracaso sólo habría 2 opciones: dos estados o Apartheid. --> Video (sacado de la noticia) dónde lo dice: la pregunta empieza en 41:22, su respuesta en 41:53, y lo del Apartheid 42:37-57 --> www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5Un0NUmGRk&feature=youtu.be&t=2482
#1   Extracto de la respuesta dónde comenta lo del Apartheid (copio y pego de la noticia):

"I’ll tell you, the current situation is unsustainable ... We’ve got to find a way to make work the two-state solution that both Democrat and Republican administrations have supported, and the chances are starting to ebb because of the settlements. For example, if I’m Jerusalem and I put 500 Jewish settlers to the east and there’s ten thousand Arabs already there, and if we draw the border to include…

#2   Ayer llamadita a Taiwan para tocar los huevos a los chinos, ahora a Israel... vamos a tener 4 años moviditos :troll:
#4   #2 Pues estas cosas son las que los espertos señalan como positivas dentro de los planes del tio Trumpy.
#6   #4 Sí, va a ser muy divertido cuando estemos rodeado de cenizas radioactivas...
#7   #6 No era Killary, la dama del apocalipsis?
#8   #7 Trump es más de vamos a liarla parda con tal de hacer negocio... www.meneame.net/story/presidente-iberostar-mete-trump-lio/
#9   #8 Al menos no es pro Israel, que son los que no paran de joder durante años..
#3   dijo en 2013 que Israel se encaminaba hacia un Apartheid

Supongo que se refería a los años 40. En 2013 el apartheid ya estaba totalmente consolidado.
#5   #3 Y sobrepasado, diría
