[ENG] Instagram cancela la cuenta oficial de la banda Suicidal Tendencies

La banda Suicidal Tendencies le cancelan la cuenta oficial debido a su nombre. [Copio&Pego] Venice, California crossover thrash/hardcore punk legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES have regained control of their Instagram after recently being locked out of their account due to the band's name. Earlier today, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES shared the following message via the Facebook-owned app: "So as a lot of you already noticed, our Instagram account was down for the last 3 weeks. Long story, this had nothing to do with 'us', but everything to do with our [...]

| etiquetas: suicidal tendencies , instagram , música
ED209 #2 ED209
policorrectismo absurdo, los nombres de las bandas se eligen para llamar la atención, no porque representen nada.
precisamente las letras de SxTx son optimistas, me viene a la cabeza "you can't bring me down"
hipnox #1 hipnox
Para mi la noticia es que sigan activos! los vi hace mas de 20 años!!! que viajales...
